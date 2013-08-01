By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Aug 1 As foreign asset managers start
to get access to an offshore yuan investment scheme that was
recently the domain of a handful of Chinese financial companies,
a fight is quietly brewing to keep the pilot scheme from opening
up too quickly.
The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to use offshore
yuan to invest in China's securities markets, has expanded to
include international asset managers and is set to extend to
other financial centres soon.
Caught off guard by the faster pace of RQFII liberalisation
than an earlier programme for licenced international investors,
some Chinese firms are petitioning Beijing to slow the rollout
of the RQFII scheme to foreign financial institutions.
Subsidaries of Chinese brokerage firms and fund houses have
monoplised the RQFII market since it started at the end of 2011,
but non-Chinese asset managers began to enter the market last
month.
HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong said last Thursday
it had obtained an RQFII licence, after Hang Seng Investment
Management got the go-ahead to invest in mainland capital
markets in July.
Markets watchers say financial institutions in Singapore,
London and Taiwan will likely jump in shortly given that Chinese
regulators have indicated a willingness to quicken the opening
up of its domestic financial markets.
China allowed institutions registered in Hong Kong to be
included in RQFII in March and the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) said the programme would be further expanded
to countries and regions beyond Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's Ming Pao daily said in a report that a document
drafted by the Chinese Funds Association of Hong Kong had been
submitted to Beijing suggesting regulators delay expanding RQFII
to other countries and set quotas for Chinese and foreign
participants.
A fund manager at a Chinese asset management firm with RQFII
quotas said he had heard of the proposal, though he did not sign
the document.
"There is also opportunity to cooperate with foreign asset
managers besides competition, since we have good knowledge and
experience regarding the onshore market," the fund manager said.
Chinese financial institutions with less experience in
marketing wealth management products abroad are understandably
wary about the accelerated pace of market liberalisation.
Compared with the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) scheme, which was initiated in 2002 and opened to only
foreign institutions for 10 years, some domestic companies feel
the RQFII scheme should be exclusively theirs for longer.
But Chinese regulators may now wish to bring in more
competition to help boost the number of investment products and
attract global investors from beyond Hong Kong and even Asia,
aiming to expand the yuan's global clout.
"Each country or region has its own potential clients and
the market is going to be much bigger with new participants
entering," said Ngan Kim Man, Hang Seng Bank's head of RMB
business strategy and planning.
About 122 billion yuan ($19.9 billion) out of the total 270
billion yuan quota has been approved by the State
Adiministration of Foreign Exchange as of July 30.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China expedites RQFII approvals. China Ping An Asset
Management (Hong Kong) got its RQFII licence on July 23,
becoming the fourth such institution as a subsidiary of an
insurance company. Hang Seng Investment Management was given a
one billion yuan quota to make investments via RQFII.
* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the
Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in
June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier. Cross-border trade
settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent to 270.8 billion yuan on
a month-on-month basis.
* Hong Kong's central bank said it would offer overnight and
one-day cash to banks involved in offshore yuan trade, in a move
to safeguard against any cash tightness in the offshore market.
* As a test bed to offer freer currency movements, Shenzhen's
Qianhai district completed its first land auctions last Friday.
Mainland China developer Excellence Real Estate Group Ltd won
tenders worth a total of 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion).
* China's central bank injected funds into money markets via
open market operations on Tuesday for the first time since
February, easing fears of another cash crunch ahead of the month
end after a severe cash squeeze in June caused market panic.
LEAGUE TABLES
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1.HSBC 36,121.3 100
2.Standard Chartered 19,472.0 58
3.BNP Paribas SA 15,371.3 50
4.ICBC 3,526.7 10
5.Bank of China 2,826.7 5
* Thomson Reuters data as of Aug 1.
($1 = 6.1289 Chinese yuan)
