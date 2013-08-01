By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Aug 1 As foreign asset managers start to get access to an offshore yuan investment scheme that was recently the domain of a handful of Chinese financial companies, a fight is quietly brewing to keep the pilot scheme from opening up too quickly. The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to use offshore yuan to invest in China's securities markets, has expanded to include international asset managers and is set to extend to other financial centres soon. Caught off guard by the faster pace of RQFII liberalisation than an earlier programme for licenced international investors, some Chinese firms are petitioning Beijing to slow the rollout of the RQFII scheme to foreign financial institutions. Subsidaries of Chinese brokerage firms and fund houses have monoplised the RQFII market since it started at the end of 2011, but non-Chinese asset managers began to enter the market last month. HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong said last Thursday it had obtained an RQFII licence, after Hang Seng Investment Management got the go-ahead to invest in mainland capital markets in July. Markets watchers say financial institutions in Singapore, London and Taiwan will likely jump in shortly given that Chinese regulators have indicated a willingness to quicken the opening up of its domestic financial markets. China allowed institutions registered in Hong Kong to be included in RQFII in March and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the programme would be further expanded to countries and regions beyond Hong Kong. Hong Kong's Ming Pao daily said in a report that a document drafted by the Chinese Funds Association of Hong Kong had been submitted to Beijing suggesting regulators delay expanding RQFII to other countries and set quotas for Chinese and foreign participants. A fund manager at a Chinese asset management firm with RQFII quotas said he had heard of the proposal, though he did not sign the document. "There is also opportunity to cooperate with foreign asset managers besides competition, since we have good knowledge and experience regarding the onshore market," the fund manager said. Chinese financial institutions with less experience in marketing wealth management products abroad are understandably wary about the accelerated pace of market liberalisation. Compared with the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which was initiated in 2002 and opened to only foreign institutions for 10 years, some domestic companies feel the RQFII scheme should be exclusively theirs for longer. But Chinese regulators may now wish to bring in more competition to help boost the number of investment products and attract global investors from beyond Hong Kong and even Asia, aiming to expand the yuan's global clout. "Each country or region has its own potential clients and the market is going to be much bigger with new participants entering," said Ngan Kim Man, Hang Seng Bank's head of RMB business strategy and planning. About 122 billion yuan ($19.9 billion) out of the total 270 billion yuan quota has been approved by the State Adiministration of Foreign Exchange as of July 30. WEEK IN REVIEW: * China expedites RQFII approvals. China Ping An Asset Management (Hong Kong) got its RQFII licence on July 23, becoming the fourth such institution as a subsidiary of an insurance company. Hang Seng Investment Management was given a one billion yuan quota to make investments via RQFII. * Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent to 270.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. * Hong Kong's central bank said it would offer overnight and one-day cash to banks involved in offshore yuan trade, in a move to safeguard against any cash tightness in the offshore market. * As a test bed to offer freer currency movements, Shenzhen's Qianhai district completed its first land auctions last Friday. Mainland China developer Excellence Real Estate Group Ltd won tenders worth a total of 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion). * China's central bank injected funds into money markets via open market operations on Tuesday for the first time since February, easing fears of another cash crunch ahead of the month end after a severe cash squeeze in June caused market panic.