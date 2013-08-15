By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Aug 15 Cross-border yuan borrowing
from Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone has been quiet after an
initial surge as restrictions on how loans could be used and
unclear policy details throttled demand.
This slower-than-expected growth poses a challenge for the
business zone which has ambitions to be a test bed for fuller
capital account convertibility of the yuan -- beating the likes
of Shanghai and other major cities.
Even as property prices surged in and around the area, and
local governments wooed banks and companies in Hong Kong to set
up shop there, doubts arose on how viable Qianhai would be in
the long term.
Fifteen banks, including Bank of China Hong Kong,
Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC ,
agreed to provide some 2 billion yuan ($327 million) loans for
26 projects in Qianhai in January.
From this initial sum, growth has been slow. By the end of
May, only about 5.25 billion yuan of loans had been agreed under
the scheme, an official of the Authority of Qianhai
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone said
in June.
This slow growth was despite many incentives including a
handy 200 basis point or more discount for companies if they
borrow from Hong Kong lenders.
The pilot programme allows companies incorporated in Qianhai
to borrow money from banks in Hong Kong with interest rates
determined by the parties, but the loans must be used for
construction and business in the 15-square-kilometre economic
zone.
Market participants had expected the scheme to be
attractive, given its lower funding costs. But until companies
learn what Qianhai's full benefits might be, the project will
not be able to take off.
"The tax advantage is the biggest incentive for corporates,
which are waiting to see whether they can enjoy the favourable
income tax rate of 15 percent," said Becky Liu, a strategist at
Standard Chartered Bank.
A list of industries and companies to be granted the
preferential tax rate was set to come out late last year, but it
is still being examined by China's Ministry of Finance.
In addition to the tax benefits, businesses opening in
Qianhai also need to be able to use the funds they can borrow
there beyond the economic zone, which is not currently
permitted.
"Infrastructure construction in Qianhai is the first stage
for loans and after that, you'll have to allow broader use of
these loans to facilitate operations and trade," said a senior
bank in Hong Kong who is involved in Qianhai business.
"After all, Qianhai is a very small area in Shenzhen, just
like Central in Hong Kong. A company can set up an office there,
but its factories in other mainland cities also need financing."
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Citibank (China) said it became the first international
bank to launch a paperless processing solution for RMB
cross-border settlement and completed the first settlement for
Zhejiang Supor. It not only reduced cost, but also lowered
operational risk from paper documents.
* Income Partners Asset Management (HK) said on Tuesday it
had received the RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors
(RQFII) asset management license from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Income Partners was one of the
first asset managers to launch offshore yuan bond funds in 2010.
* A Reuters poll last week showed that the Chinese yuan is
likely to rise to 6.07 over the next 12 months, unchanged from
the July poll.
* Standard Chartered said on Thursday it had formed an RMB
Solutions group to help clients benefit from the
internationalisation of the Chinese currency.
LEAGUE TABLES
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1.HSBC 36,744.4 106
2.Standard Chartered 19,768.4 59
3.BNP Paribas SA 16,271.3 52
4.ICBC 3,526.7 10
5.DBS Group 2,987.7 9
* Thomson Reuters data as of Aug 15.
($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
