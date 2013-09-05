By Michelle Chen
business is set to intensify after Shanghai recently took an
important step that is likely to chip away at Hong Kong's
dominant position.
Hong Kong, which has deposit pool of nearly 700 billion yuan
and about 80 percent market share of China's cross-border trade
flows in yuan, will have to stay on top of its game to fend off
the challenge from Shanghai, especially as the latter looks to
introduce more favorable policies.
China's State Council in July approved the establishment of
a free trade zone (FTZ) in the country's mainland financial
center where yuan funds will be converted freely, while there
are also signs that laws curbing foreign investment could be
suspended.
Details of the FTZ will become more concrete after its
official launch which according to local media is slated on
Sept. 27.
"Hong Kong has been the offshore financial center for China
in the past decades, and the launch of the Shanghai free trade
zone will inevitably divert some business to Shanghai," Raymond
Yeung, an analyst at ANZ said in a report.
The former British colony's leading position in yuan
cross-border trade settlement could be eroded if more corporates
move their treasury centers to Shanghai and rely on banks there
to settle all the payments.
At its peak, more than 98 percent of China's trade settled
in yuan was conducted by banks in Hong Kong. The average market
share stood at 89 percent in 2012 though it started to fall
since late last year to around 80 percent.
The drop in market share has been driven by yuan trading
volumes moving to onshore correspondent banks handling
cross-border settlements, and the emergence of offshore yuan
hubs like Singapore.
While tax considerations have seen corporates, whose key
business is in mainland China, set up offices in Hong Kong, they
may have incentives to move to Shanghai if lower tax rates are
offered.
To be sure, the impact on Hong Kong's yuan business is not
likely to be immediate nor sizable given the appeal to foreign
investors of Hong Kong's mature legal framework and transparent
regulation.
Analysts expect the "redback" to be made fully convertible
in the next three to five years, as Beijing is expediting
reforms in the onshore market as well as rolling out policies to
boost free flow of cross border yuan funds.
"The full convertibility of the yuan is long overdue," said
Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief economist.
Based on the experience of other countries, the capital
account is usually convertible 5-7 years after the opening up of
the current account which took effect in China in 1996, Qu said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Banks in Hong Kong have started to offer higher deposit
rates to retain yuan funds ahead of a likely cash squeeze in the
run-up to a week-long holiday in China in early October.
* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell to 695 billion yuan in
July, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in
yuan increased 5.4 percent to 285.4 billion yuan on a
month-on-month basis.
* Long positions in the Chinese yuan increased to
their most since early June, a sharp contrast to other Southeast
Asian currencies where short positions hit the largest levels
since the global financial crisis in 2008, a recent Reuters
polled showed.
* Western Union Business Solutions said on Wednesday it had
seen strong growth in direct Renminbi payments to China among
its clients in the first half of 2013. Its American clients
increased RMB payments by almost 90 percent during that period
compared to a year earlier.
* Yuan deposits held by non-residents reached 1.07 trillion
yuan in China by the end of June, of which 497 billion yuan was
with foreign individuals, according to the State Administrative
of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Spread between onshore and offshore yuan spot rates widens
recently: link.reuters.com/teg82v
LEAGUE TABLES
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1.HSBC 37,453.1 110
2.Standard Chartered 19,994.9 61
3.BNP Paribas SA 16,971.8 55
4.ICBC 3,526.7 10
5.DBS Group 3,184.7 10
* Thomson Reuters data as of Sept.5.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)