By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Nov 14 Yields in the offshore yuan bond market are facing upward pressure as a jumbo China government bond sale jostles with other investment grade issuers to get deals done before the year draws to a close. With money market rates on the mainland also on an upward trend - yields on a three-month deposit auction hit a two-year high of 6 percent - bankers are wary that issuers may have to offer higher yields to whet investor appetite. China's Ministry of Finance will return to the so-called dim sum bond market on Nov. 21 to sell the second batch of yuan bonds worth 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) after it managed to issue 13 billion yuan dim sum bonds in June. The offering comprises of a 3 billion yuan two-year tenor tranche that will be issued to Hong Kong residents, in addition to the 5 billion yuan three-year and 2 billion yuan five-year tranches that will be sold to institutional investors. "The CGB (China government bonds) sector has underperformed for months and the yield level still has upside pressure towards the year-end," said a fixed-income analyst at a European bank. Heavy supplies from investment-grade names in Hong Kong recently and a possible spill-over effect from rising yields in the onshore market cast a shadow over the dim sum market, which eked out gains for four consecutive months since July. High-quality issuers including China Development Bank (CDB), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Ping An Insurance and Bank of China Aviation have all completed their sales of dim sum bonds this month. While in the onshore market, China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 28 billion yuan of seven-year bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday, which saw the average yield hitting a nine-year high of 4.4515 percent. "I guess the three-year tranche of the government dim sum bond will be priced at around 3 percent and the five-year piece at about 3.1 percent this time," said a DCM banker in Hong Kong. China offered coupons of 2.87 percent and 3.02 percent, respectively, in June for its three-year and five-year dim sum bonds, which have been trading under par value most of the time since then. That said, appetite for the rare sovereign notes remains, especially from regional central banks, if China's past issuance and recent high-rated dim sum sales are any guide. Central banks snapped up a yuan bond sold by Canada's British Columbia, taking up 62 percent of the deal earlier this month. China Development Bank's dim sum issue also saw strong demand from central banks in Asia and the Middle East. "Investors who are interested in government bonds do not necessarily pursue them for high returns. These bonds carry lower risks, and can be used as collateral to obtain liquidity," said Wang Tong, deputy general manager of global markets at Bank of China Hong Kong. Market watchers believe improved offshore yuan liquidity due to the broader use of the currency in international trade as well as the set-up of more offshore yuan hubs will support the burgeoning dim sum market. Total return of dim sum bonds reached a one-year high of 1.37 percent in October thanks to strong yuan appreciation and capital gains, with the high-yield sector outperforming for the fourth month in a row, HSBC said in a report. Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose to 730 billion yuan in September, up 2.9 percent from a month earlier, according to statistics from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Chinese asset manager HFT Investment Management (HK) launched its China High Yield Bond Fund under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme on Tuesday. The fund will invest no less than 60 percent of the total assets in the onshore bond market, and no more than 40 percent in bonds issued in Hong Kong. * Hang Seng Bank said it would launch an RQFII ETF (exchange-traded fund) on Nov. 26, tracking the Hang Seng China A industry top index. It will be the first local financial institution in Hong Kong to issue such a product. * Yuan lending in Hong Kong grew robustly. The outstanding amount of yuan loans increased to 107.1 billion yuan at the end of September, up 36 percent from the end of last year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) completed its sale of a London-targeted dim sum bond. The two-tranche deal included a 1.3 billion yuan three-year piece at 3.35 percent and a 700 million yuan five-year piece at 3.75 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. * Taiwan's central bank hopes China will permit Taiwanese financial institutions to give yuan loans directly to local firms operating in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, deputy governor Yang Ching-long said on Friday.