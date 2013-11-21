By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Nov 21 As China's sweeping plans for
economic reform over the next decade underline a leading role
for Shanghai in opening up the capital account, Hong Kong is
hurrying to shore up its own position as the premier offshore
yuan hub.
In addition to introducing a slew of diversified
yuan-related financial products in the past few weeks, market
participants on Monday made written proposals for policy changes
aimed at keeping the former British colony's edge intact.
The proposed changes would remove bottlenecks to growth in
Hong Kong's yuan liquidity pool, and help sustain its first
mover advantage in burgeoning offshore yuan business.
The Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), an
advisory body set up by the Hong Kong government, identified
various ways to promote the city's offshore yuan business to
ward off competition from other centres.
The wide-ranging suggestions include relaxation of daily
conversion and remittance limit for Hong Kong residents,
obtaining liquidity from the onshore market and a QDII3
programme that allows financial institutions registered in
Qianhai to make offshore investments.
"I believe most of these proposals can be approved and
rolled out within the next 12 months, some of which will be in
the form of pilot programmes," said Banny Lam, co-head of
research at Agricultural Bank of China International.
In Lam's view, Hong Kong may lose some business as Shanghai
begins to tap offshore yuan business, yet it can also explore
more opportunities as Beijing opens domestic markets faster.
Growth for Hong Kong's yuan deposits slowed from a tenfold
increase from early 2009 to Nov 2011, owing to slower yuan
appreciation, China's weak trade environment as well as a daily
conversion quota imposed on Hong Kong residents.
As a proportion of the total renminbi, as the yuan is also
known, in the offshore markets, the pool in Hong Kong had shrunk
to around 65 percent in September from more than 85 percent at
the end of 2011, according to the FSDC.
"Naturally, we expect more competition for offshore renminbi
business from financial centres around the world. Hong Kong has
always welcomed competition as a driver for growth and
progress," Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said at a
forum on Wednesday.
Some analysts believe it is wise for Hong Kong to make the
most of Qianhai, given free currency movements will be tested
there while a free trade zone encompassing the small area is
expected to be approved soon.
Official approval for Guangdong province to set up a free
trade zone is expected quite soon, Chinese newspaper National
Business Daily reported on Monday.
"The proposal to utilise Qianhai is in the right direction,"
said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ.
The QDII3 proposal could lure many onshore financial
institutions to Qianhai to enable cross-border financial
investment in Hong Kong, Yeung said.
China is stepping up efforts to reform the onshore financial
market.
In comments contained in a public guide book to the
Communist Party's reforms, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the central bank would move toward
allowing the yuan's exchange rate to trade freely, by gradually
expanding the trading band. He went on to say the PBOC would
"basically" exit from regular currency market intervention,
going slightly further than in previous comments which said it
would reduce intervention.
Offshore yuan reserves will have to reach 11 trillion yuan
to achieve one-third of the U.S. dollar's international status
within 15 years, the Financial Services Development Council
said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* GF International announced on Monday to launch a bond fund
under Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
scheme. The fund with a quota of 800 million yuan ($131.3
million) will invest at least 70 percent in government bonds or
those that have a credit rating of AA or above.
* CIFM Asset Management (Hong Kong) said on Monday to launch
a yuan diversified income fund under RQFII programme, which will
invest no more than 20 percent in China's A-share market and no
less than 80 percent in the onshore bond market.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore priced a
2 billion yuan two-year bond at 3.20 percent on Tuesday, the
tight end of the final guidance, thanks to an order book of over
5.2 billion yuan involving 100 accounts, according to IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
* The spot offshore yuan hit a record high of
6.0573 on Tuesday, leaving the spread between the offshore and
the onshore yuan at more than 300 pips, nearing a 2013 high of
nearly 400 pips in early January.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
RMB in Hong Kong as a proportion of the total RMB in the
offshore market declines:RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond yields face upward pressure amid heavy
supply
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES