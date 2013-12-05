By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Dec 5 As China looks to rapidly prise open its tightly-controlled capital account, analysts say the move could have unintended consequences for domestic financial markets if policy makers fail to carefully calibrate the changes. Beijing's expected nod to allow unprecedented freedom for funds to move across its borders has raised concerns that the economy is too fragile to handle such volatile capital flows. The capital market, for example, is still underdeveloped, which raises the risk of skewed market pricing as these fund flows start to impact various assets, the analysts add. Forging ahead with financial liberalization without accompanying reforms in other areas will only push interest rates higher and force local governments and State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to default. Such a scenario can have a wrenching impact across the local financial markets -- not to mention globally -- as Beijing is already battling to bring down trillions of dollars of local government debt. Piles of loans taken by SOEs and surging property prices have also raised the spectre of a nasty asset price collapse. This week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled details to develop the newly-launched Shanghai free trade zone on Monday and surprised the market by allowing much easier-than-expected cross-border fund flows via the zone. Most of these measures will be implemented in the next three months and experience drawn from the zone will be copied and extended to other areas in about a year, according to PBOC Shanghai chief Zhang Xin. The reform plan as well as the ambitious timeline to implement them have surprised market watchers and prompted some economists like Mizuho's Shen Jianguang to warn that risks for liberalising the financial sector is rising quickly. "Financial reform must be coordinated with changes in government functions, SOE reforms, and fiscal reforms. Without such coordination, lopsided financial liberalization may occur, and that could easily backfire," Shen said. While that ambitious roadmap has been greeted with caution on the mainland, the excitement is palpable among overseas market participants with some expecting a fresh impetus to the growing offshore yuan centers outside Asia. Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday it will cooperate with Agricultural Bank of China to provide yuan clearing services in the UK, helping financial institutions and corporates execute yuan transactions. It is set to breathe fresh life into the declining yuan pool in London where deposits in private banking accounts stood at only 2.8 billion yuan ($459.65 million) at the end of 2012, a fraction of Hong Kong's nearly 800 billion yuan deposit pool, according to a June 2013 City of London report. In October, Britain said it would ease banking rules for any non-European bank that wants to set up investment banking operations in London, a move seen as especially aimed at Chinese banks to expand their European operations. Across a few time zones in Singapore, its stock exchange signed an agreement to cooperate with each other to promote the internationalisation of the yuan by exploring joint product development. "The MOU allows us to build on Hong Kong's position as the premier offshore Renminbi centre by developing closer links with Singapore and helping regional investors deploy a growing pool of investable offshore Renminbi," HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said. The city-state with 140 billion yuan deposits at the end of July is hurrying to keep its status as he second-largest offshore yuan pool given the rapid growth in Taiwan this year. Regulators in the island recently gave the greenlight to allow mainland firms to issue yuan bonds there, which already saw the five biggest Chinese state-owned banks tapping the market in the past two weeks. WEEK IN REVIEW: * China's yuan currency overtook the euro in October, becoming the second-most used currency in trade finance, global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Tuesday. * Far East Horizon returned to the dim sum market on Wednesday and sold a 700 million yuan three-year bond priced at 5.45 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The book amounted to 1.5 billion yuan with orders from 48 accounts. * China Construction Bank is to apply for a branch license to operate in London following an easing in UK rules on how overseas banks can be set up, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plans to issue 1 billion to 2 billion yuan of yuan bonds in Taiwan, joining four other major mainland banks to do so, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. 