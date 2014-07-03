By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, July 3
HONG KONG, July 3 Yuan deposits in the world's
biggest offshore yuan centre declined for the first time in
almost a year in May as an extended spell of weakness in the
Chinese currency sapped corporate appetite to bring the renminbi
into Hong Kong.
While the decline was marginal after years of double-digit
rates of growth in yuan deposits in the city's banks, the fall
comes as investors' appetite for holding the renminbi has waned
amid recent volatility and as other cities push forward with
their own plans to become offshore hubs.
Hong Kong's yuan deposits fell to 955.8 billion yuan
($153.85 billion) in May, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier,
the city's de-facto central bank said on Monday. It was the
first monthly drop since July last year.
The decline was likely mainly a result of shrinking premiums
for the offshore yuan spot rate over its onshore counterpart,
dampening Chinese corporates' appetite to convert the yuan to
dollars in Hong Kong.
After displaying a premium of almost 400 pips over the CNY
at the beginning of the year, the CNH has
moved in lock-step with the onshore yuan more recently and even
showed a discount of 20 pips on Thursday.
The difference between the two market rates offers arbitrage
opportunities for corporates since they can choose a better rate
to buy dollars. Corporate fund flows account for about 70
percent of yuan deposits in Hong Kong.
The sharp weakness of the yuan orchestrated by the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) in the past few months to shake out
speculative money has also dimmed the currency's investment
appeal, prompting some investors to switch their yuan deposits
to Hong Kong dollar deposits.
"Investors are becoming more hesitant when they make yuan
deposits as the appreciation expectation of the currency has
cooled down, leading to less new funds flowing to the yuan,"
said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS bank in Hong Kong.
While the yuan has shown signs of stabilising recently after
a fall of more than 3 percent earlier in the year, traders are
unsure when the central bank will allow it to resume its
previous gradual appreciation pace.
In contrast to the decline in yuan deposits, the Hong Kong
dollar deposits rose by HK$78.8 billion ($10.17 billion) in May
from a month earlier and its market share also increased from
48.4 percent to 48.6 percent.
However, market watchers said the modest shift was likely
temporary and was unlikely to pose a barrier to the fast global
expansion of the "redback" as Beijing continues to open its
domestic market as well as channels where foreign investors can
obtain its currency.
Both Luxembourg and France announced on Sunday their central
banks had signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the
PBOC to set up yuan payment systems to facilitate cross-border
trade transactions.
The announcements came on the heels of the yuan clearing
banks assigned in London and Frankfurt in June.
Russia's central bank governor also said that Russia and
China were close to reaching an agreement on conducting swap
operations in roubles and yuan to enhance bilateral trade.
The country's top natural gas producer Gazprom is
preparing to get payments in the yuan currency for sales to
China, its Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China will permit banks to set their own exchange rates
for the yuan against the dollar in deals with clients, in a
further step to relax controls to make the currency more
market-driven.
* South Korea President Park Geun-hye will sign an agreement
this week with her Chinese counterpart to establish a won-yuan
direct transaction market, the country's presidential Blue House
said on Wednesday.
* J.P. Morgan Asset Management said a share class hedged to
the renminbi was being launched for its Asian Total Return Bond
Fund. The bank launched an RMB-hedged share class for Asia
Equity Dividend Fund and Multi Income Fund earlier this year.
* Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 3.8 percent in May
to 444 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority said on Monday.
* Yuan deposits in Singapore rose to 220 billion yuan
($35.43 billion) at the end of March, up 13 percent from the end
of last year, according to statistics from the Monetary
Authority of Singapore.
($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.2126 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
