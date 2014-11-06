By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 6 The global journey of the
Chinese currency is set to enter a new stage with the first yuan
clearing bank in the Americas, to be launched in Canada soon,
boding well for the growth of a yuan deposit pool and investor
participation there.
Canada is expected to finalise the creation of a yuan
clearing center, sources familiar with the government's talks
with Chinese officials told Reuters on Tuesday, following the
set-up of the first yuan hub in the Middle East this week.
Toronto and Vancouver have been jostling to host it, but
Toronto is believed to have edged past its West Coast rival in
the race. An announcement will be made during Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's trip to China later this week.
"It's good for trade, it's good for business, so I'm very
hopeful, we've been very supportive of the idea since it was
first floated," Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said about
possible yuan trading arrangements in the country.
A yuan clearing bank helps reduce transaction costs,
facilitate trade settlement and reduce currency risk. It also
attracts yuan funds to accumulate in a country and paves the way
for more financial products denominated in the currency.
Canada is not new to the offshore yuan market. The province
of British Columbia completed its second offshore yuan debt
issuance worth 3 billion yuan ($490.9 million) last Wednesday,
which, similar to the first issuance last year, saw strong
demand from central banks.
The high-quality bonds not only provide investors in the
Americas with a channel for exposure to the Chinese currency,
but helps the yuan gain more acceptance as a reserve currency by
foreign governments and institutions.
Its neighbour has also seen yuan usage increasing thanks to
its close trade relationship with China. Standard Chartered
included New York's yuan business, such as foreign exchange
turnover and international payments, in its Renminbi
Globalisation Index at the beginning of the year to show its
rising importance.
The United States' yuan payments increased by 327 percent in
April from a year earlier, ranking it third in the world in
terms of yuan payments value, excluding China and Hong Kong,
according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT.
No figures are available for Canada, but market participants
believe the country is likely to have bigger potential in terms
of becoming another offshore center, compared with the world's
largest economy.
"Canada has more potential in the short term as the U.S.
does not want the dominant status of its dollar to be
challenged, which is what the Chinese currency is trying to
achieve," said a Chinese asset manager in Hong Kong.
Beijing is stepping up efforts to promote its currency
beyond Hong Kong by assigning clearing banks to more and more
countries to facilitate trade transactions and investment
denominated in the "redback".
In the past two years, a total of eight financial hubs have
been granted yuan clearing banks, including Taiwan, Singapore,
London, Frankfurt, Paris, Luxembourg, Seoul and Qatar.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's Ministry of Finance planned to issue 12 billion
yuan ($1.96 billion) of offshore yuan bond in Hong Kong in the
week of Nov. 17, of which 9 billion yuan will be issued to
institutional investors and the rest will be sold to residents.
* South Korea will launch direct trading between the yuan
and the won in December and adopt a series of measures to make
the country an international hub for growing yuan businesses,
the government said on Friday.
* China's largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , was appointed to clear all yuan
trades in Qatar, the People's Bank of China said on Tuesday.
* China Construction Bank completed the
sale of a 2 billion yuan 10-year offshore yuan bond at 4.9
percent on Thursday. Order books amounted to 13.7 billion yuan
from 142 investors.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China accelerates the pace to expand the yuan's global
footprint: reut.rs/1wyFHdS
($1 = 6.1109 Chinese yuan)
