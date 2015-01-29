By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 29 China's efforts to raise the
global status of its currency are paying dividends, with the
yuan breaking into the top five world payment currencies for the
first time and offshore trading volumes catching up with those
onshore.
After nearly a year firmly positioned at the seventh spot,
the yuan finally surpassed the Canadian dollar and the
Australian dollar in November in terms of value, according to
global transaction service organisation SWIFT.
The yuan has been showing consistent three-digit growth over
the past two years with an increase in value of payments of 321
percent, SWIFT said. It is only behind the U.S. dollar, euro,
British pound and Japanese yen.
"Daily trading volume in CNH spot, forward and swap markets
have already reached $30 billion, among which $10 billion is
from spot yuan trading," said Charles Feng, Greater China head
of FX, rates and credit trading at Standard Chartered in Hong
Kong.
The momentum is expected to continue this year, with daily
turnover seen increasing by 20-30 percent, thanks to the quick
expansion of cross-border trade settlement denominated in the
yuan, Feng said.
Yuan trade settlement has made great strides since a
landmark pilot scheme in 2009 allowed selected cities in China
to settle trade transactions in yuan with some foreign
countries. It now accounts for more than 20 percent of China's
total trade, compared with less than 2 percent in 2010.
Ben Hung, chief executive officer for Standard Chartered's
Greater China region, expected the yuan's share in trade
settlement to reach 35 percent of the total trade in the world's
second-largest economy by 2020.
As the offshore yuan liquidity pool continues to expand and
the Chinese currency becomes more available to foreign
investors, officials in Asian and other G20 capitals believe
there will be lively debate at an IMF review later this year to
decide whether it should be added to Special Drawing Rights
(SDR).
The chief argument against its inclusion five years ago in
the SDR, a basket of yen, dollars, pounds and euro used as the
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) in-house unit of account,
was that it was far from freely "usable" or convertible.
However, the situation has been greatly changed since the
deliverable yuan market came into being in 2010. Yuan deposits
and certificate of deposits in Hong Kong, the world's largest
offshore yuan center, have already exceeded 1.1 trillion yuan
($176.20 billion).
In addition to the former British colony, China has assigned
yuan clearing banks to 13 countries or regions, and signed
currency swaps with 28 countries worth more than 3 trillion yuan
to facilitate trade and transactions settled in the yuan.
While the offshore yuan pool is growing, Beijing has also
accelerated steps to allow broader foreign participation in its
domestic capital markets by expanding the popular Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) and launching a
landmark stock connect between Shanghai and Hong Kong.
If the IMF accepts the yuan as part of its currency basket,
it would pave the way for the "redback" to become a global
reserve currency and reinforce investors' confidence in the
currency. So far, more than 50 foreign central banks have
started to use the yuan or keep it as part of their foreign
reserves.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* French state social debt agency Caisse d'Amortissement de
la Dette Sociale completed its sale of a 3 billion yuan two-year
dim sum bond at 3.8 percent, according to a term sheet seen by
Reuters on Thursday. The AA-rated bond received 39 orders worth
4.6 billion yuan.
* Chinese fund manager CSOP Asset Management launched its
CSOP MSCI T50 exchange-traded fund and had it listed on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, enabling investors to gain
exposure to shares of leading internet companies listed on Hong
Kong and U.S. markets.
* Switzerland's central bank said it had agreed with the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) to establish clearing arrangements
in Switzerland for renminbi trading and extend a pilot scheme
for clients of Swiss banks.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China's yuan is ranked No.5 as a world payment currency
according to SWIFT: link.reuters.com/dut83w
RECENT STORIES:
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock link may be tepid but is giving boost
to China bonds
Demand for hedging dollar debt picks up as yuan volatility
increases
CNH Tracker-Kaisa's woes raise pressure, cost for dim sum
refinancing
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.2429 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)