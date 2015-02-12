By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 12 Regulators and banks in Hong
Kong are acting to meet increasing demand for the yuan currency
and to deal with elevated interbank lending rates ahead of
China's Lunar New Year holiday starting next week.
Seasonal demand for the Chinese currency has compounded
already tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market. This
tightness is mainly caused by the repatriation of yuan back to
China under schemes such as Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect.
Fears of a potential credit crunch have forced Hong Kong
banks to offer attractive deposit rates to retain existing
clients and attract new funds.
China Citic Bank International started to offer its existing
depositors a return of 4.1 percent for three-month yuan deposits
on Wednesday, after it provided preferential rates for new
clients last week.
India's ICICI bank also hiked its one-year yuan deposit rate
to 4.25 percent last week, according to local media.
By comparison, the benchmark interest rate for one-year yuan
deposits in mainland China is now 2.75 percent after the central
bank cut it in November, the first cut in more than two years.
"After we offered preferential rates to our private bank and
new clients last week, inquires have increased a lot and there
are more new accounts being opened," said Rebecca Chan, head of
assets & liabilities at China Citic Bank International.
Overnight lending rates for offshore yuan
surged to a record high of 8.6 percent last Friday as banks
readied yuan funds for the new year holiday in China from Feb.
19 to 25.
A Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) spokesperson told
Reuters by email that the HKMA had noticed recent tightness in
the offshore yuan market and would adjust liquidity facilities
if needed.
The city's de-facto central bank launched a 10 billion yuan
($1.60 billion) intra-day repurchase facility and assigned seven
banks as primary liquidity providers (PLP) for offshore yuan
market in November.
"Many banks have tapped this intra-day facility since it was
launched," the HKMA said.
The offshore market needs more convenient intra-day
liquidity support with larger scale to avoid volatility caused
by short-term factors because yuan trading volumes have
increased rapidly, said Ba Qing, an analyst at Bank of China
Hong Kong.
In the onshore market, the People's Bank of China said on
Wednesday that all of its province-level branches will be
allowed to extend credit to financial institutions. Previously,
only 10 major provincial-level PBOC branches were able to do
so.
Sufficient onshore liquidity helps relieve cash shortages in
the offshore market as many financial institutions which operate
both on the mainland and in Hong Kong can transfer funds across
borders.
"Liquidity in the offshore market is still tight. As to how
long it will last depends on trading activities such as squaring
FX positions as well as the inflow and outflow of yuan funds,"
said China Citic Bank International's Rebecca Chan.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Yuan deposits in South Korea fell in January, the
country's central bank data showed. The decline in yuan holdings
was due to accounts not being rolled over on maturity as
depositors decided against re-investing in the yuan.
* The quota for Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme was
not a problem and would be very easy to adjust, Charles Li,
Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
said on Tuesday, responding to market concerns that the quota
will soon be exhausted.
* Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) has raised 1 billion
yuan ($160 million) through a 2018 Formosa bond priced to yield
4.4 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on
Wednesday.
* The Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index rose
to 2,089 in December, up 2 percent from the previous month, the
bank said on Wednesday. The December increase was led by
cross-border Renminbi payments and CNH FX.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Volatile interbank lending rate in offshore yuan market: link.reuters.com/fev93w
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Weak yuan outlook bodes well for dim sum loan market
Hong Kong bourse sees Shanghai trading link quota filled by
end-Q1
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.2422 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)