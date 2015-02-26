By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 26 China is set to launch a link
between gold markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong this year
following a landmark stock connect scheme, aiming to enhance its
pricing power of gold contracts and ultimately challenge its
competitors in the West.
While China is the world's largest consumer of the precious
metal, having surpassed India, daily trading of gold in
financial centre Shanghai is small compared with London.
The move to develop gold trading comes as more trade flows
to Asia and is in line with Beijing's efforts to open up its
domestic markets to foreign investors. China wants more market
players to use its yuan currency when settling trade contracts
and for making investments.
"We will cooperate with the Shanghai Gold Exchange and set
up a link this year, making it a platform for market
participants in Hong Kong to enter mainland China's gold
market," Chan Sheung Chi, president of Hong Kong's Chinese Gold
& Silver Exchange Society said this week.
Chan offered no details on how the gold connector would
work, but said the launch time could be as early as in June.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange is the world's biggest physical
gold exchange, and all buying and selling of spot bullion in
China has to happen through the exchange.
Precious metals and commodities are areas where Beijing has
been eager to promote yuan usage, but so far progress has been
slow compared to its use for settlement in cross-border trade.
The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society, which was
founded in 1910 and has 171 member firms, introduced gold bar
contracts denominated in yuan in 2011. China's Bohai Commodity
Exchange also launched cross-border spot trading of iron ore and
natural rubber in yuan in Hong Kong in 2013.
Potential for the yuan's internationalisation via gold
trading is huge as China is among the largest consumer of many
commodities, including coal and copper. Shanghai's pilot free
trade zone also launched an international board for gold trading
last year.
The push to open up its tightly-controlled markets comes at
a time when western regulators are investigating banks over
pricing of metals, providing an opportunity for Asian rivals to
have a bigger say in commodity pricing.
U.S. officials are investigating at least 10 major banks for
possible rigging of precious-metals markets, even though
European regulators dropped a similar probe after finding no
evidence of wrongdoing, according to a Wall Street Journal
report.
London is presently the global benchmark for spot gold while
New York is the benchmark for futures prices.
Charles Li, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing, said the bourse had entered into a new era for mutual
market access with the mainland and the former British colony
should rely on its advantages to make use of this opportunity.
Li expects more market link-ups to follow after the stock
connect scheme was launched last November, including for equity
derivatives, commodities, international equities, fixed income
and currencies.
German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said
last week it aimed to conclude a wide-ranging cooperation
agreement with the Shanghai Stock Exchange soon, completing a
key element to its Asian expansion plans.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics
said on Wednesday it is preparing to start buying or selling the
Chinese yuan for the won from the market in Seoul, which opened
less than three months ago.
* South Korea said on Wednesday it and China had completed
the "initialising" process on a bilateral free trade agreement
and were aiming for formal signing of the pact within the first
half of this year.
* The clearing function for the Toronto-based renminbi
clearing hub is to have a launching ceremony on March 23, an
executive for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
told a House committee.
* China has made it easier for foreign banks without full
yuan business licences to buy or sell foreign currencies against
the yuan, its foreign exchange regulator said.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
The yuan's share for documentary credits increased in value
from 7.32 percent in January 2013 to 9.43 percent in January
2015, strengthening its position as the second most used
currency for this purpose, ranking behind the U.S. dollar which
has a share of nearly 80 percent, according to SWIFT: link.reuters.com/xaq24w
RECENT STORIES:
Chinese firms turn to euro bonds as dollar funding costs rise
CNH Tracker-Regulators, banks act to counter cash tightness
ahead of Chinese holiday
Asian bond ETFs ease investment barriers in hunt for yield
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)