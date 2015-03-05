By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, March 5
HONG KONG, March 5 Foreign issuers are taking a
bigger share of the primary dim sum bond market as Chinese
companies delay issuance plans or instead search for money
onshore due to rising offshore funding costs.
Issuers who aren't from China or Hong Kong account for about
70 percent of offshore yuan bonds and certificate of deposits in
the primary market so far this year, Thomson Reuters data shows.
In the last quarter of 2014, such issuers made up 56 percent
of the market, and in the first quarter last year, their share
was only 47 percent.
The most recent issuer from elsewhere is Thailand's TMB Bank
, which on Tuesday debuted in the dim sum market by
completing sale of a 600 million yuan ($95.63 million)
three-year bond priced at 5.5 percent.
The order book for that senior unsecured note, rated BBB- by
Fitch Ratings, reached 900 million yuan from 48 accounts,
according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Other foreign entities tapping the fledgling dim sum market
in the past two months are Australia's Westpac Banking Corp,
France's Air Liquide Finance, Germany's KfW Bankengruppe and
Netherland's Rabobank.
More foreign sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities should
enter following the United Kingdom's 3 billion yuan
renminbi-denominated sovereign bond issuance in 2014, said Becky
Liu, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered.
For issuers from China, the domestic market's improvements
in issuance conditions and competitive funding costs have
reduced demand to raise funds in the offshore market.
Bankers say foreign issuers that sell bonds in the dim sum
market usually convert the yuan proceeds to dollars or their own
currencies by using cross-currency swap (CCS) contracts. The
higher the CCS rate, the more they save in funding costs.
The dollar/yuan CCS rates in Hong Kong have risen sharply
since late last year, and hovered near record highs in the past
few weeks thanks to tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market.
"Foreign names come to dim sum market for arbitrage since
they enjoy cheaper funding cost by making use of the elevated
CCS rates," said a senior banker at a European bank in Hong
Kong, adding it now was especially favorable to swap yuan to
euros.
Despite the support from foreign banks and companies, dim
sum issuance is set to fall this year for the first time since
the Hong Kong market began in 2007 as funding costs have become
more expensive than in mainland China.
Issuance for the first two months this year was 26 billion
yuan, down 71 percent from the same period in 2014, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to 981.4
billion yuan ($156.54 billion) in January from the previous
month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Feb. 27.
Cross-border trade settlement was 548.0 billion yuan for the
month, compared with 657.8 billion yuan in December.
* Regional carrier Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings
Ltd's application for the city's first-ever dual currency
initial public offering has lapsed, after the company failed to
secure a hearing with the stock exchange's listing committee.
* Hong Kong's central bank slightly tweaked the methodology
used to calculate interest rates for intraday and overnight
offshore yuan funds given to banks, saying the change was aimed
at reducing volatility in the rates.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
($1 = 6.2743 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 6.2743 Chinese yuan)