By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, March 12
HONG KONG, March 12 China is opening a free
trade zone (FTZ) in Guangdong next week, part of its wider
financial reforms that include moving to a fully convertible
yuan currency and capital account liberalisation.
The high-profile Shanghai FTZ debuted in 2013, and has been
expanded in size and had some restrictions relaxed to attract
companies and investors.
In the Shanghai FTZ, China is allowing schemes such as
cross-border lending and cash pooling, which have helped
facilitate yuan circulation and usage in the offshore market,
and get more foreign companies to work in the Chinese currency.
In December, China said it would open three more FTZs - in
Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin - and these would duplicate the
Shanghai model.
The Guangdong FTZ, covering Nansha area of Guangzhou,
Qianhai area of Shenzhen and Hengqin area of Zhuhai, offers
proximity to Hong Kong, the biggest offshore yuan hub and a
pioneer to promote yuan internationalisation. It will be
launched on Wednesday.
Hong Kong and Guangdong "agreed to capitalise on the
opportunity arising from the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect to
further deepen the co-operation of the securities markets in the
coming year," Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief secretary for
administration said on Wednesday.
Both sides would seek support to extend the cross-border
yuan loan policies applied in Qianhai to cover Nansha and
Hengqin, Lam said.
China kicked off its cross-border yuan loan scheme in
Qianhai in 2013 with Hong Kong-based banks signing loans of 2
billion yuan ($321.5 million) to mainland Chinese firms for 26
projects.
Government-owned Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings last
week completed a 500 million yuan dual-tranche loan, marking the
first syndicated financing for a Qianhai-incorporated company,
sources told Basis Point.
However, as the funding cost in Hong Kong's yuan market has
increased so much in recent few months, some market participants
doubt whether mainland China companies have the incentive to
borrow from the offshore market.
Cities such as Shandong province port Qingdao are reported
to have stepped up efforts to be included in a third batch of
FTZs, highlighting their edges in different industries.
Analysts say China is on track to achieving its commitment
to capital account liberalisation and more relaxation of
controls is expected this year.
"China is likely to open more industries to foreign
investment. The 2015 negative list, which is expected to be
unveiled in the first half, will be shortened further to fewer
than 100, down from 139 in the 2014 list," said Xie Dongming, an
analyst at OCBC in Singapore.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it will add
new Asian currency futures contracts on the Taiwanese dollar
(TWD/USD) and Renminbi crosses (SGD/CNH, CNY/SGD, EUR/CNH) in
the third quarter of 2015.
* South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics
said on Thursday it will start buying or selling the Chinese
yuan for the won from the Seoul market on March 16.
* Germany's KfW Bankengruppe completed its sale of a 1.25
billion yuan three-year dim sum bond at 4.25 percent, according
to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Central banks and official
institutions took the lion's share of the senior unsecured note,
accounting for 44 percent of the offering.
* Standard Chartered's Renminbi Globalisation Index rose to
2,137 in January, up 2.3 percent from the previous month, the
bank said on Tuesday. It was the fastest gain in eight months.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index: link.reuters.com/zun34w
($1 = 6.2629 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)