By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, April 23
China formally announced
details of three more free trade zones (FTZ) this week, a move
that suggests the originally Shanghai-driven initiative has now
escalated to the national level, analysts say.
The new FTZs in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin will be
modelled after the Shanghai FTZ established in 2013 as a testing
ground for looser rules governing currency conversions and
foreign direct investment.
These FTZs have their unique advantages and functions. For
Guangdong, it is cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau; Fujian
will promote the relationship with Taiwan; and Tianjin, support
development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic zone.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the FTZ in Fujian, across
the straits from Taiwan, the day after it opened on Tuesday, the
official Xinhua News Agency said on Wednesday.
"Shanghai's FTZ will continue to lead the financial
liberalisation and define the maximum level of capital account
openness. However, the new FTZs will help expand the scale of
RMB internationalisation and cross-border transactions," said
ANZ analysts in a report.
Beijing also released the latest "negative list" where
foreign investment is banned or restricted. The list was
shortened to 122 items from the original 190 items and is
applicable to all the four FTZs.
The "negative list" approach was touted as a major reform in
itself, as previous lists had been full of gray areas that gave
the government wide latitude to encourage or block investments
on a case-by-case basis.
Banks in Hong Kong are already embracing the new FTZs.
Standard Chartered said it had a first cross-border
yuan payment for a Taiwanese enterprise in Fujian FTZ.
Bank of China (Hong Kong) also announced it had taken the
lead in signing cooperation agreements or loan contracts with
nine enterprises in the FTZs, with the total amount reaching 1.8
billion yuan ($290.45 million).
"The additional FTZs will significantly allow more
enterprises to tap the offshore market. The relatively low
foreign currencies funding costs offshore provide entities with
more options for their cost-saving strategy," said Nathan Chow,
an analyst at DBS in Hong Kong.
The Shanghai FTZ was launched in 2013 and carried out a slew
of pilot programmes to liberalise China's capital account,
including the popular cross-border pooling and sweeping scheme
that helps multinational companies to manage their liquidity.
The scheme was such a success that about 36 percent of
respondents surveyed by law firm Allen & Overy said they had
relocated their regional treasury centers to China mainly due to
the resolution of the "trapped cash" issue, when companies
cannot move their funds out of China freely.
The new rules that allow nationwide pooling and the
appearance of more FTZs will prompt more companies to consider
at least some aspects of regional treasury elsewhere in China,
Allen & Overy said.
The survey interviewed 150 senior executives from the United
States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region in January and
February. The headquarters of these companies are all outside of
the Greater China region.
China's yuan currency now ranks as the seventh most-used
world payment currency with a market share of 1.81 percent,
according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the world's biggest lender by assets, on
Wednesday launched a yuan clearing bank in Thailand, aimed at
easing trade and investment with Thailand and Southeast Asia.
* China and Malaysia have renewed their currency swap
arrangement for a further three years, according to a report by
China's official Xinhua news service, quoting a statement by the
Malaysian central bank.
* China's capital outflows quickened to their highest level
in two years, official data suggested, amid jitters about a
protracted slowdown in the country and ahead of an expected rise
in U.S. interest rates later this year.
* Britain favours the eventual inclusion of the Chinese yuan
in the International Monetary Fund's SDR basket of currencies,
finance minister George Osborne said on Friday, saying it was
important to include emerging powers in the world system.
