HONG KONG Aug 25 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) has injected yuan liquidity into banks amid
surging money market rates in the offshore yuan market, four
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The HKMA called us today to check CNH liquidity and asked
whether we need yuan funds," said a source at an American bank
in Hong Kong.
The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH
Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association, rose to
10.1 percent for seven-day contracts, the highest level since
the benchmark was created in June 2013.
The overnight implied yuan lending rate jumped to 20 percent
in the morning and fell back to around 8 percent in the
afternoon, said a trader in Hong Kong, adding the HKMA had
injected yuan liquidity in the early afternoon.
The HKMA rolled out a 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion)
intra-day repurchase facility to meet increasing demand for the
Chinese currency ahead of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect
scheme last year.
But an executive at a Chinese bank said the yuan funds the
HKMA made use of might come from the 400 billion yuan bilateral
currency swap line it signed with the People's Bank of China
(PBOC).
"We have noticed that offshore yuan liquidity has been tight
and the lending rates are elevated recently," an HKMA
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email reply.
"Banks, including primary liquidity providers, have tapped
our RMB liquidity facility from time to time since its launch
and the arrangement has been operating smoothly," she said.
($1 = 6.4114 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Vicky Bi, Michelle Chen and Zhao Hongmei; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)