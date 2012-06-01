NEW YORK Oil prices fell for a fourth straight day on Friday, with Brent crude dropping below $100 a barrel to a near 16-month low as weak U.S. jobs data, poor Chinese manufacturing figures and the euro zone's debt crisis fueled a cross-market selloff.

U.S. job growth stumbled in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in 11 months as nonfarm payrolls rose only 69,000 jobs, the fewest additions in a year.

The U.S. data followed reports showing China's official Purchasing Managers' Index eased to its weakest this year and a business survey showed the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace in almost three years.

While gold bucked the trend and rallied, industrial feedstock copper fell to a 2012 low and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, shed 1.29 percent after tumbling nearly 11 percent in May.

U.S. equities slumped, with the Dow Industrials turning negative for the year. .N

"We've had constant worries about Greece, Spain, the euro, poor data from the U.S., and overnight the Chinese data was not positive," said Tony Machacek, an oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache.

Brent July crude fell $3.51 to $98.36 a barrel by 12:51 p.m. EDT (1651 GMT), having pushed below $100 for the first time since October. Brent's intraday low of $97.70 was the weakest since February 8, 2011.

U.S. July crude was down $3.11 at $83.42 a barrel at midday, but had fallen to $82.56, the lowest since October.

Trading was strong, with Brent volumes 25 percent over the 30-day average in afternoon activity, while U.S. crude volumes were about 11 percent below that average.

After June contract expirations on Thursday, U.S. July refined product futures posted sharp losses.

U.S. RBOB gasoline slid more than 8 cents intraday to a low of $2.6331 a gallon, the lowest for front-month gasoline since December 23.

Heating oil also fell more than 8 cents intraday to a session low of $2.6213, lowest for front-month heating oil since January 26.

"From China to Europe to the U.S., all the data have shown real slowing," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

2012 commodities performance: link.reuters.com/faz36s

FACTORY SLOWDOWN

Reports arrived on Friday indicating widespread slowing in manufacturing. In addition to the Markit's Eurozone PMI slump to its lowest since June 2009, the Markit/CIPS PMI showed Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May.

U.S. manufacturing also slowed in May, though a gauge of new orders rose to its highest in over a year, according to an industry report.

The oil price rout on Friday continues a retreat that began after Brent rallied above $128 a barrel in March, the highest since 2008. That rally was due to concerns over the loss of Iranian oil due to tighter sanctions and to other supply disruptions.

The threat to economic growth from the high prices sparked consumer countries to consider releasing strategic reserves and caused top exporter Saudi Arabia to raise production in an effort to bring prices back to $100.

"We want a price around $100, that's what we want," Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on May 13. "A $100 price is great."

While the price slide is considered unlikely to prompt Saudi Arabia to quickly cut production, especially with the European Union's embargo on Iranian oil still slated for July, other OPEC countries need a higher price to balance budgets.

A Gulf OPEC delegate said on Friday that if prices "come down severely" before OPEC's June 14 meeting there could be a discussion of a production cut.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler and Christopher Johnson in London and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)