LONDON May 8 North Sea Brent crude oil
fell more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, hit by reports of high
oil production and expectations of lower demand as economic
growth slows in the West.
Brent crude futures for June slipped to a low of $112.11,
down $1.05, before recovering a little to trade around $112.25
at 1119 GMT.
U.S. crude oil futures followed a similar path, falling to a
low of $$96.71, down $1.23, but then rallying to around $97.00.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday the
world's biggest exporter was pumping around 10 million barrels
per day (bpd), near its highest for decades.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)