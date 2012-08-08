LONDON Aug 8 North Sea Brent crude oil futures
fell more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, retreating
from 12-week highs reached the previous session but still
supported by hopes for more economic stimulus measures on both
sides of the Atlantic.
Brent has risen more than 25 percent since the end of June
and hit $112.56 on Tuesday, its highest since mid-May, on
expectations the world's largest economies would take more
measures to boost growth.
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.15 to a
low of $110.85, before recovering slightly to trade around $111
by 1020 GMT. U.S. crude was down 70 cents at $92.97.
Eugen Weinberg, global head of commodities research at
Germany's Commerzbank, said Wednesday's price retracement was
probably just a consequence of recent sharp gains:
"It is just profit taking," Weinberg said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)