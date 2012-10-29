LONDON Oct 29 North Sea Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Monday as refineries along the U.S. East Coast wound down operations ahead of approaching Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent futures for December dropped $1.04 to a low of $108.51, before recovering slightly to around $108.65 by 0826 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)