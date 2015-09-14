(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 14 In shale strongholds of North
Dakota and Texas, physical crude grades are trading at the
highest premiums to futures prices in years, offering a glimmer
of hope that a pickup in global oil markets might follow.
While crude futures hover around 6-1/2-year lows, the cash
markets, where producers and refiners buy and sell physical
barrels of oil, are sending a more optimistic, if short-term,
signal.
West Texas Intermediate crude delivered to Midland, Texas
WTC-WTM, at the heart of the Permian Basin, is trading at a
record $2.75 premium to benchmark U.S. futures. North Dakota's
Bakken crude WTC-BAK fetches more than 50 cents more, the
highest in two years. The two areas produce more than 60 percent
of U.S. shale oil.
Many cash crude traders say the relative strength of these
markets most likely reflects local, short-term factors: newly
built pipelines in Texas are increasing demand for local crude,
while Midwest refiners are snapping up Bakken supplies following
unexpected month-long outage in Canada.
But as the gains persist, some are wondering if that could
also be a sign that a year-long supply glut is beginning to
ease, helping put a floor under world prices that have tumbled
to their lowest since 2009.
They point out that supply at Cushing, Oklahoma - the
delivery point of the U.S. futures contract - continues to fall,
defying expectations it would keep rising because of weak
demand, refinery closures and maintenance season shut-downs.
Instead, stocks at Cushing have fallen in five of the past
seven weeks as operating refiners bid aggressively for dwindling
supply of crude.
"Supply for light (crude) in Cushing is tight," said one
trader.
For months, the U.S. market has been gripped by fears that
Cushing may run out of space as traders were choosing to store
they supplies rather than sell on holding out for prices to
rebound. That has prompted traders to roll over futures
contracts to later deliveries making those more expensive.
Now that negative spread between front and second month U.S.
oil crude contracts has narrowed to about 50 cents CLc1-Clc2,
instead of blowing out to more than $1 as earlier expected.
"There's something odd about the spreads," said Michael
Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays in New
York. Cohen reasons that spreads should widen - not narrow -
because of softer demand after summer driving season and the
start of refinery maintenance work.
One possible explanation: oil production may be slowing even
more quickly than many expect. With official output data
released with a lag, cash prices may be the best real-time
indicator of tightening conditions.
Cohen warns though that a rebound in prices could prove
short-lived because it could spur producers to pump more oil
again.
WHAT CONTANGO?
Cash markets where producers sell physical commodities
directly to consumers, without the influence of financial
investors, are often regarded as a leading indicator for more
speculative futures markets.
Traders and oil executives are saying that U.S. cash markets
could be sending now such a signal to the futures markets, where
the fundamentals of U.S. shale oil supply and demand have become
a central factor.
"We think the market is rebalancing as we speak," EOG
Resources Inc Chief Executive Bill Thomas said at the
Barclay's Energy-Power Conference this week. "We think prices
could be a little better next year than they are now."
Cash prices also point to strengthened demand. On Thursday,
traders paid 10 cents more to receive October delivery in
Cushing instead in September, the smallest charge since the
market moved into a contango, where later deliveries are more
expensive than those in the immediate future, last year. Three
weeks ago, traders paid up to 25 cents more for the October
crude.
To be sure, inventories, down from a record high of 62.2
million barrels in April are still relatively high at 56 million
barrels compared with just over 30 million at the end of last
year.
Dominic Haywood at Energy Aspects in London, expects they
will begin rising again as more refiners shut for work,
especially in October. That would cause spreads to widen again.
The strength in physical markets coincides with new data,
though, showing that booming U.S. oil production has moved into
reverse. Last week, the Energy Information Administration
released survey-based figures showing that U.S. output in June
had fallen to 9.3 million barrels per day from a 9.6-million bpd
peak in April.
Next year's output could fall further by as much as 400,000
bpd, according to an International Energy Agency report on
Friday. In addition, shale oil drillers cut back on their rigs
for the second week running, reversing a brief two-month rise.
Even so, some traders advise caution. They note that Gulf of
Mexico grades such as Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS and Mars
Sour WTC-MRS are still relatively weak, and that markets in
Europe remain glum.
"Globally, we're still over supplied," said one crude
trader. "(But) there will be whiplash at some point when
production really falls off."
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault,
Jonathan Leff and Tomasz Janowski)