UPDATE 1-Oil rises on tightening supplies, Middle East tensions
* Tension between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar (Adds physical oil prices, Middle East tensions)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A top regulator at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the agency is in contact with futures exchanges CME and IntercontinentalExchange Inc over a brief $5 plunge in oil prices on Monday afternoon.
"Our people are aware of it. They are in contact with CME and ICE and are going to get to the bottom of it," Commissioner Scott O'Malia told Reuters.
Brent prices sank more than $5 a barrel on Monday a few minutes before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) as trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashana holiday - shot up.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but traders said it could have resulted from a problem with a computer trading program.
DUBAI, June 5 Egypt said on Monday it cut ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting "terrorist" organisations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's state news agency reported. (Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean)