By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 23 The foreseeable end of years of
zero interest rate policy in the United States is putting
further downward pressure on oil markets, which have already
fallen by more than half because of soaring output clashing with
slowing demand.
The strength of the U.S. dollar will weigh on oil prices and
other commodities as investors see the attraction of rising U.S.
interest rates and pull money out of assets and currencies of
countries that rely heavily on commodity exports, such as
Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Federal Reserve is
expected to raise interest rates for the first time in six years
by June at the earliest.
Benchmark crude oil prices have more than halved to
under $55 a barrel since last June and the dollar has gained
almost a quarter against a basket of currencies in the
past 10 months. That largely reflected soaring oil output,
especially thanks to a boom in U.S. shale oil-and-gas
production, while economic growth outside of the United States,
particularly in China, slowed down.
"In the past 15 years, the global economy was defined by
rising commodity prices, zero interest rate policy, and a weak
USD (dollar). This cycle has now gone into reverse with a
decelerating industrial economy in China and the rise of U.S.
shale (oil and gas production)," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said in a report.
It said the dollar would get fresh fuel from investors
taking money out of emerging markets to invest in the U.S.
currency to profit from anticipated higher interest rates.
"A combination of a strong USD, higher interest rates and
subdued growth may keep commodity prices in check in 2015."
