NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures extended sharp gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed large drawdowns in supplies of each.

U.S. ULSD futures, or light heating oil, rose 1.24 cents to a session high of $2.9791 a gallon just after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected 1-million-barrel drop in stocks.

U.S. crude oil futures extended gains by more than $1 to reach $93.95 per barrel by 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT) after EIA data showed a massive 7.7-million-barrel draw in oil stocks, compared with analysts expectations for a drop of 600,000 barrels.

