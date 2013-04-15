SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. and Brent crude futures
fell more than $1 on Monday after weak U.S. and Chinese data
stoked investor concerns of a slowdown in economic growth in the
world's top oil consumers.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter
of last year, official data showed on Monday.
On Friday, weak U.S. retail sales data followed forecasts
for lower global oil demand growth for 2013 released by the
International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
U.S. crude futures lost more than $1 to hit the
lowest in more than one month at $89.65 by 0211 GMT. Brent crude
futures also dropped more than $1 to $101.77.
