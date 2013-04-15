SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. and Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Monday after weak U.S. and Chinese data stoked investor concerns of a slowdown in economic growth in the world's top oil consumers.

China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Monday.

On Friday, weak U.S. retail sales data followed forecasts for lower global oil demand growth for 2013 released by the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. crude futures lost more than $1 to hit the lowest in more than one month at $89.65 by 0211 GMT. Brent crude futures also dropped more than $1 to $101.77. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)