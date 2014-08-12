UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on lingering oversupply concerns
* U.S. output to grow by 100,000 bpd each month this year - Rystad
LONDON Aug 12 ICE North Sea Brent futures fell more than $1 to $103.65 in early trade on Tuesday.
The market remains well supplied despite reduced exports from Libya and political tensions involving Russia regarding the crisis Ukraine, analysts said.
(Reporting by Jason Neely; editing by Christopher Johnson)
* U.S. output to grow by 100,000 bpd each month this year - Rystad
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.