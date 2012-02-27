LONDON Feb 27 U.S. light crude oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, flagging after five days of gains pushed oil to 10-month highs on worries tension over Iran's disputed nuclear programme could lead to a disruption in supplies from the Middle East.

"The market is pausing for breath after a period of very strong gains," said an oil broker in London.

Brent has risen 16 percent this year, after a 13.3 percent gain in 2011, helping weaken recent strong correlations with stock markets. It has also raised fears of strains on some of the world's weaker economies, particularly in Europe.

By 0840 GMT, U.S. crude for April was trading around $108.64, down $1.13 per barrel, after reaching a low of $108.53. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)