LONDON, Sept 26 Crude oil futures fell more than
$1 per barrel on Wednesday on worries over the euro zone debt
crisis as Greece faced its biggest anti-austerity strike for
months and Spain's central bank suggested the country's
recession was deepening.
A stronger dollar and weaker euro also depressed oil after
the Bank of Spain said Spain's gross domestic product fell at a
"significant rate" in the third quarter.
Greece's transport system ground to a halt, shops pulled
down their shutters and hospitals worked on emergency staff on
Wednesday as the country's two biggest unions protested against
a new round of belt-tightening.
North Sea Brent crude oil futures fell $1.04 to a
low of $109.41 before recovering slightly to trade around
$109.65 by 0835 GMT. U.S. light crude oil futures also fell
sharply, dropping to an intra-day low of $90.33, down $1.04.
