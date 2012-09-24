LONDON, Sept 24 North Sea Brent crude oil
fell $2 per barrel on Monday, dragged down by a firm
dollar and worries over weak global economic growth after
disappointing German data.
German business sentiment dropped for the fifth successive
month in September, Munich-based think tank Ifo said on Monday,
a sign that companies are being hit by the euro zone debt crisis
which is squeezing demand and investment.
Front-month Brent crude futures fell $2 a barrel to
a low of $109.42, before recovering slightly to trade around
$109.65 by 0853 GMT. U.S. crude was $1.30 lower at $91.59
per barrel.
