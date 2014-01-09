* U.S. crude stocks fall, but rise at Cushing hub
* Brent premium to U.S. crude hits highest since early
December
* Brent supported by North Sea Buzzard field output fall
(Updates prices)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Jan 9 Oil held near $108 a barrel on
Thursday on caution over resolving Libya's oil export deadlock
and on production problems at a North Sea oil field.
Brent crude oil was also lifted after traders discovered
that output at Britain's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea had
been disrupted the previous day.
Nexen, the field's operator, said that it was in the process
of restarting the field.
Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the
Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes
underpinning the Brent benchmark.
Brent crude for February delivery was 61 cents
higher at $107.76 per barrel at 1433 GMT, after reaching a high
of $108.20.
Brent fell as much as $6 per barrel last week, after Libya
said it would restart its El Sharara oil field.
It is now producing around 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
oil, of which 510,000 bpd is being exported, Oil Minister
Abdelbari Arusi told Reuters on Wednesday.
This is up from below 100,000 barrels per day late last year
but still around half of exports before protests paralysed
Libya's output.
Analysts said expectations that exports would quickly rise
back towards the 1.4 million barrels per day seen before strikes
at oilfields began last July had evaporated due to escalating
tensions between the Tripoli government and an armed group
controlling three eastern oil ports.
"The market was too optimistic about developments in Libya
and it's clear that the conflict is far from resolved and it's
not going in the right direction," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief
commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo.
Libya said on Wednesday it would stop doing business with,
and take to court, any foreign firms trying to buy oil from
eastern ports seized by armed protesters.
The statement came after tension built this week with rebels
inviting foreign firms to buy crude from them and the Libyan
navy firing warning shots near a tanker it said was trying to
load oil illegally.
U.S. oil was up 34 cents at $92.33. The contract shed
$1.34 to a six-week low on Wednesday as a large build in crude
stockpiles at the contract's delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma, weighed on the market.
The worries about Libya and building U.S. stocks helped to
push Brent to its highest premium to U.S. crude since early
December, above $15 per barrel CL-LCO1=R.
While the Cushing stocks rose, total U.S. crude stocks fell
by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 3, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.
Overall U.S. crude inventories fell for the sixth straight
week, totalling 33.5 million barrels for the period, the largest
six-week drop since October 1990.
Still, commercial stocks remain near historical highs due to
growing U.S. oil output.
Stronger-than-expected euro zone economic morale data, which
reached its highest in 29 months, also helped to support demand
sensitive assets like oil.
Investors will look to U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday for
signs of continued recovery in the world's largest economy,
which may bolster speculation over imminent cuts in the Federal
Reserve's commodity-friendly stimulus programme.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
editing by David Evans and Jason Neely)