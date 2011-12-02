SINGAPORE Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a sustained recovery in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, but gains were capped by lingering concerns the euro zone debt crisis could trigger a global recession.

Prices were further supported by the risk of a supply disruption by Iran, after the EU and U.S. tightened their sanctions against Tehran on Thursday in response to mounting concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear work.

Brent crude rose 34 cents to $109.33 a barrel by 0432 GMT, after settling down $1.53 at $108.99 on Thursday. U.S. crude shed 11 cents to $100.09 a barrel.

For the week, Brent is headed for a 2 percent gain, its biggest in four weeks, while U.S. crude is poised for a weekly rise of 3.5 percent, after two straight weeks of losses.

"Data out of the U.S. has been strong and that has helped support oil prices. The market wants to move higher, but is reluctant to, unless it sees a clear resolution to the euro zone crisis," said Victor Say, a market analyst at Informa Global Markets in Singapore.

U.S. manufacturing activity rose to its highest in five months, while recent data on consumer spending and private-sector job creation were also positive.

Market participants will be watching a key jobs report due out on Friday for further signs that U.S economic growth is accelerating.

A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. jobs rose 122,000 last month with the unemployment rate holding at 9.0 percent.

The U.S. data contrasted with reports that a slowing factory sector in China, the no. 2 oil consumer, dragged down global manufacturing activity last month.

In Europe, where sovereign debt problems have weighed on oil prices for months, the European Central Bank signalled on Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the region's crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

Technical charts show Brent oil will fall to $106.62 per barrel, while U.S. crude will face resistance at $101.52, a break above which will trigger a further gain to $102.88, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

IRAN SUPPLY RISK

The prospect of a supply disruption from Iran remained in focus, with experts saying global crude prices could rise if the European Union bans oil from the world's fifth largest exporter.

While sanctions alone are unlikely to result in crude shipments by OPEC's second largest exporter being disrupted, analysts said the threat of such actions could lead Iran to stop exports pre-emptively.

"The political process (to impose sanctions) will take time, but if Iran sees a loss of income as inevitable, there is a greater risk that it takes what limited political and economic capital it has to the negotiating table by invoking a pre-emptive export ban," analysts at JP Morgan said in a report.

While such a move was likely to trigger the release of strategic reserves, the initial market shock could boost prices by $20 to $30 a barrel, the report added.

