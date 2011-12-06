A fuel pump nozzle lays in a puddle of gasoline after it was disconnected from the hose at a station in Arlington, Virginia, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

LONDON Oil prices stalled on Tuesday as tension in Iran balanced against a broad market fall after Standard & Poor's warned of possible euro zone downgrades if no convincing plan emerges this week to solve the debt crisis.

European Union leaders are set on Friday for a crucial meeting on the debt crisis, in which investors hope a convincing solution will be agreed.

S&P said it had told 15 of the 17 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, that it might downgrade them within 90 days, depending on the outcome of Friday's summit.

"The cost of not agreeing will be higher than agreeing. But for oil markets, if an agreement is reached, there will be a lot of austerity measures and this will affect demand," said Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, an analyst at A/S Global Risk Management Ltd.

Brent crude was up 28 cents at $110.09 a barrel by 1130 GMT, while U.S. crude was down 15 cents at $100.84 a barrel.

On Tuesday, S&P also said it was considering downgrading the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's bailout fund financed by member governments.

The rating agency drew criticism from the European Central Bank as one council member questioned whether S&P was contributing to the European debt crisis and added that the agency's methods had become increasingly political.

But worries about downgrades and the debt crisis were balanced by German industrial orders for October, which posted their strongest rise since March 2010.

Markets were also supported by growing expectations of an interest rate cut this week by the ECB, after European statistics agency Eurostat confirmed estimates pointing to weakening growth.

SANCTIONS

Diplomats and oil industry sources told Reuters the prospect of a ban on European imports of Iranian crude oil may be fading amid growing scepticism among members about the effectiveness of sanctions.

Countries are increasingly taking the view that sanctions are more likely to harm their own interests than cut into Iranian oil revenue.

"The insertion of a geopolitical risk premium related to a possible European embargo on Iranian crude imports appears to be dissipating as the adverse economic consequences to the European economies comes under closer scrutiny," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

But the world's fifth-largest oil exporter has said it cannot rule out a self-imposed oil embargo to punish the West, and the ongoing threat of an interruption in supply has helped keep oil prices supported.

And analysts say the risk of a unilateral strike on Iran by Israel or an escalation of tensions between Tehran and its Arab neighbours remains.

"Iran is just politics, but if something happens, the impact will be high. So even if the overall probability of conflict is low, put together the risk is medium," Jensen continued.

Elsewhere, tensions eased in Syria, where oil exports have already been banned by the EU, after it said it had conditionally approved an Arab League peace plan to end eight months of unrest.

PRICES

Market participants are also waiting for next week's OPEC meeting, where its members look set to agree on a new production target that legitimises current cartel output of around 30 million barrels a day.

"Today's elevated oil price is likely to discourage OPEC from cutting, regardless of the rhetoric from Vienna on December 14," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note.

Worries about high oil prices were echoed by BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who said that high oil prices could derail the fragile economic recovery.

In the United States, crude oil inventories are likely to have fallen last week after rising sharply the week before as imports probably dropped, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

On average, U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen 1.1 million barrels in the week ended December 5, according to the poll of seven analysts.

