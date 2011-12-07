NEW YORK Crude futures pared much of their early losses on Wednesday afternoon, after the euro recovered against the dollar, encouraging investors to buy back riskier assets such as oil.

Crude futures on both sides of the Atlantic set session lows earlier in the day, after a surprise increase in U.S. stockpiles and as doubts that a credible deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on Friday.

News that top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia had raised its output, a week before a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to discuss production policy, also pressured prices earlier.

The price slide followed gains posted on Tuesday as investors saw a warning of a mass euro zone downgrade from Standard & Poor's as a catalyst to force European Union leaders to take more decisive action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

By 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) ICE January Brent crude traded in London at $110.18 a barrel, down 63 cents after hitting a session low of $1.09.

U.S. January crude was down 4 cents at $101.24, having dropped to session low $99.67.

"The market seems unwilling to fall too far ahead of the EU meeting and the euro has bounced back also," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in New York

The euro recovered losses to trade slightly higher against the dollar with investors positioned for the policy setting meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday. <USD/>

Expectations of an interest rate cut this week by the ECB, were reinforced after European statistics agency Eurostat confirmed estimates pointing to weakening growth in the region.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed slightly, to around $8.95, after closing at $9.53 on Tuesday.

Trading volumes were light, with Brent crude 35 percent and U.S. crude 33 percent below their 30-day averages, according to Reuters data.

DOWNBEAT OUTLOOK, SAUDI OUTPUT

Pessimistic comments from Germany on the chances of a deal to solve the debt crisis and new data exposing growing stress among Europe's banks took the shine off hopes in financial markets of a turning point in the region's sovereign debt troubles at this week's meeting.

"The oil market is easily disappointed. People are a bit wary," said Seth Kleinman, an analyst at Citigroup.

Saudi Arabia said it was pumping oil at the highest rate for decades in a signal that it intends to meet customer demand with more output if necessary.

The kingdom produced 10.047 million barrels per day of crude oil excluding condensate in November, a senior Saudi oil official told Reuters.

However, some analysts raised skepticism about the accuracy of the data, saying it may simply be pre-OPEC meeting build-up in communication, with the Saudis showing strength as the main holder of spare production capacity.

OPEC is due to meet on December 14 in Vienna to discuss output policy for early 2012.

U.S. INVENTORIES RISE

U.S. crude oil inventories last week rose unexpectedly, while product stocks jumped more than forecast, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil stocks rose 1.34 million barrels, EIA data showed, going against analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll for a 600,000 barrel drawdown.

"It was a bearish number, especially for crude," said Chris Dillman, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Weaker equities and a stronger dollar pushed us lower earlier. People are waiting for what is coming out of the EU summit on Friday and the ECB rate decision tomorrow."

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Ed McAllister in New York; Simon Falush and Alex Lawler in London; Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by Andrea Evans)