A gasoline pump is seen hanging at a petrol station in central Seoul April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SINGAPORE Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand.

Hopes for a resolution to the region's debt woes dwindled after the European Union failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty, despite sealing a new fiscal pact ensuring tougher budget discipline at the summit on Friday.

This comes a day after the European Central Bank dashed hopes for more supportive measures beyond an expected interest rate cut, overshadowing positive U.S. economic data.

Sentiment also softened after Chinese industrial output growth hit its slowest pace in two years, although this was offset by the heightened prospect of further policy easing at the world's no. 2 oil consumer after inflation plunged to a two-year low.

Brent crude fell 84 cents to $107.27 a barrel by 0758 GMT, after settling Thursday $1.42 lower at $108.11. U.S. crude was down 69 cents to $97.65, after plunging more than $2 a day earlier on the ECB news.

For the week, both benchmarks are poised to fall over 3 percent, reversing gains last week.

"Before the ECB acts further, the EU has to come together, but the market doesn't believe the EU can get its act together. Prices are going to react month to month as they muddle through this crisis," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager with Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

Shares and other commodities fell, while the euro remained under pressure, on the bearish news out of the euro zone.

Prices weakened despite data showing China's annual inflation rate falling in November to 4.2 percent, the lowest level in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing as economic activity at the world's no.2 oil consumer slows.

Chinese industrial output rose 12.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from October's 13.2 percent, data showed on Friday.

"I think these figures will help confirm a clear shift in the monetary policy and the first interest rate cut would be seen in the first quarter of next year," said Wang Jin, analyst with Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.

The inflation rate is now close to the government's official target of 4 percent and has dropped rapidly since hitting a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.

Euro zone concerns also trumped fresh signs that the U.S. economic recovery was gaining traction, as jobless claims fell last week to a nine-month low, according to a report on Thursday.

IRAN RISK

The risks of a supply disruption from Iran were renewed as

European Union leaders were expected to call for more sanctions against the Middle East nation at a summit Friday in Brussels.

However, they are not likely to make an explicit call yet for an embargo on Iranian crude oil, amid mounting Western concerns that the OPEC producer has worked to design a nuclear weapon.

"The U.S. and Europe are ratcheting up the sanctions against Tehran, but it is far from certain that the punitive measures will alter the regime's nuclear ambitions, and there is a risk that they could precipitate a deeper crisis," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a report.

While the risk of either an Israeli or US strike on the Iranian nuclear facilities remains low, it has risen from 5 to 10 percent last year to 25 to 30 percent now, the report added.

Also providing support to oil prices was news that China's refinery throughput surged to a record high of 9.22 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, after a small decline in October, as state oil firms revved up operations to ease domestic diesel shortages.

The CME Group (CME.O), parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday lowered initial margins for Crude Oil Future NYMEX by 6.7 percent and Heating Oil Futures NYMEX by 8.6 percent. The move takes effect Monday.

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)