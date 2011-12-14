A gasoline pump is seen hanging at a petrol station in central Seoul April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SINGAPORE Brent crude slipped towards $109 on Wednesday as investors booked profits after prices rose more than $2 in the previous session and worries about the global economy overshadowed concerns over disruption of supply from the Middle East.

Jitters over Iran and threats to key shipping lanes drove oil to post its biggest gain in a month on Tuesday, in sharp contrast to a fall in most other financial markets.

Oil investors are turning their attention to the global growth outlook after the Federal Reserve warned that the turmoil in Europe posed a risk to the U.S. economy.

Brent crude slipped 42 cents to $109.08 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after posting the biggest one-day rise since November 28 to settle $2.24 higher. U.S. crude slipped 27 cents to $99.87, after jumping 2.4 percent, the biggest since November 16.

"There is some profit-taking we are seeing today after oil surged so high yesterday," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.

"Participants are now focusing back on the European crisis, and that is prompting a broad fall across commodities."

Crude futures briefly surged nearly $4 a barrel after markets opened in New York in the previous session in a furious burst of trading. Other commodities did not jump, and traders remained unable to pinpoint a specific trigger for the surge.

Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday, while copper fell for a third day and gold slipped to its lowest in nearly two months.

Oil was also under pressure from an industry report that showed crude stocks in the world's largest consumer, the United States, rose 462,000 barrels in the week to December 9, compared with analysts' expectations for a fall of 2 million barrels.

Distillate stocks rose 1.2 million barrels versus a forecast for an 800,000-barrel gain. A clearer indication on stocks will emerge today with data due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

OPEC MEET

Participants are also awaiting the outcome of a meeting of producer group OPEC. The group's oil price hawks looked set to accept a new output target that legitimises a big increase in supply over the last six months from rival producers Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies.

The expected agreement would put a 30-million barrel-a-day cap on output for all 12 OPEC members for the first half of the year, keeping production near 3-year highs.

"Oil market balances have softened since the previous meeting, due to a combination of slower demand growth and, more importantly, the partial return of Libyan volumes," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"To accommodate Libyan output at pre-war levels of 1.6 million barrels per day, some adjustments to current production allocation between member states will have to be made."

A deal expected at a Wednesday meeting should restore some credibility to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after talks fell apart in June and left the cartel without its normal self-imposed output constraints.

Oil ministers from the two biggest producers and main protagonists at June's bad-tempered meeting, Saudi Arabia and Iran, met face to face on Tuesday. "We had a friendly chat," said Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi after the meeting with Ali al-Naimi. "Everything is OK."

"With growing concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities, western sanctions and potential tail risk outcomes, Saudi Arabia will be wary of the possibility of overshooting oil prices and, hence, cognisant of maintaining a sufficient spare capacity buffer," the Barclays note said.

Extra oil from the Gulf nations since June has helped keep oil prices in check, despite the loss of Libyan output and unexpected outages scattered across several non-OPEC producers.

