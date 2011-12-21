Petrol pump nozzles are pictured at a petrol station in Frankfurt, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

NEW YORK Oil rose above $107 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest since the week to December 26, 2008, after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.

"Overall, the (oil stocks) data is mildly bullish and I expect we will continue the trend for the next week," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures.

"I wouldn't be surprised if NYMEX crude hits $100 as we end the week."

In London, ICE February Brent crude rose 97 cents to $107.70 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT), after posting the biggest one-day percentage gain since mid-October on Tuesday to settle up by $3.09.

U.S. February crude added $1.23 at $98.45, after ending on Tuesday with the biggest one-day percentage rise since October 27.

Earlier, an offer by the European Central Bank of limit-free and ultra-cheap three-year loans lifted sentiment across financial markets after banks took a greater-than-expected 489 billion euros, but optimism subsided as investors weighed the pressures facing European banks.

