NEW YORK Oil fell for a second straight session on Thursday, weighed down by U.S. data showing an unexpected build in crude stockpiles last week and a drop in the euro against the dollar.

U.S. crude stockpiles shot up 3.9 million barrels in the week to December 23, data from the U.S. Energy Information showed, as imports rebounded following shipping delays earlier in the month due to fog in the Houston Shipping Channel.

While the build was smaller than the build reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday, it comes at a time when refiners typically draw down stockpiles for end of the year accounting purposes and helped offset concerns about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route.

"This is a pretty bearish report, but we have a couple of other things going on here," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of brokerage iirtrader.com.

"The stronger dollar is at play, putting a cap on any upward moves and the issue of Iran possibly closing the Straits of Hormuz is in the background."

Tehran threatened to block traffic through the crucial passage for Middle Eastern crude suppliers after the European Union's decision to tighten sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, as well as accompanying moves by the United States to tighten unilateral sanctions. The U.S. said it would preserve oil shipments in the Gulf.

The euro fell to its lowest since September 2010 versus the dollar on Thursday as yields at an auction of Italian debt remained at levels seen as not sustainable, putting pressure on commodities denominated in dollars.

Brent crude traded down 31 cents to $107.25 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT) after falling nearly $2 the day before. Wednesday's decline snapped a string of six straight sessions of gains. U.S. crude fell 30 cents to $99.06 a barrel.

Graphic on oil chokepoints: link.reuters.com/dur75s

