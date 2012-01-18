NEW YORK Brent crude futures fell back further on Wednesday as optimism that the International Monetary Fund would be able to raise more funds to help resolve European debt faded and a weaker demand outlook prompted investors to trim positions.

U.S. crude futures fell back, after being up earlier, on news that the Obama administration was poised to reject TransCanada's (TRP.TO) $7 billion crude oil pipeline project, analysts said.

"NYMEX crude pulled back on that news, but U.S. crude futures have also fallen as it is testing support around $100, after rising on concerns about disruption of supply from Iran," said Chris Dillman, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

U.S. crude futures rose early as gasoline futures jumped to a three-month high on news the giant Hovensa LLC refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, would be shut mid-February due to heavy losses caused by low refinery margins.

In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery was down 86 cents at $110.67 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), after touching a session high of $112.20.

U.S. crude for February delivery fell 56 cents to $100.15, after having risen to a session high of $102.06. February RBOB gasoline was up 3.71 cents at $2.8084 a gallon, after surging 2.94 percent to a session peak of $2.8529, the highest intraday since October 17.

Oil futures and other riskier assets gained in early trade after reports said the IMF is proposing to increase its lending pool by up to $600 billion to lend to nations battling with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

But investors were cautious as the Paris-based International Energy Agency cut its 2012 demand growth forecast by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous monthly report, to 1.1 million bpd.

IEA, the energy policy adviser to 28 industrialized nations, said oil demand is falling for the first time since the global economic crisis of 2008-2009, and warned mild weather, high oil prices and the increasing likelihood of a global recession will depress demand this year.

Forecasts that U.S. crude inventories increased last week also kept traders cautious. A Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude inventories rose 2.8 million barrels in the week to January 13.

The American Petroleum Institute will issue its inventory report at 4:30 a.m. EST (2130 GMT), followed by the U.S. Energy Information Agency on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Simon Falush in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)