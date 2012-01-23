A motorist pumps fuel into her vehicle at JJ's Express Gas Plus station in Phoenix gas station in Phoenix, Arizona August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Files

NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Monday after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude from July, Tehran threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, and on additional support from the weak dollar.

While deciding to ban new contracts to import, buy or transport Iranian crude and to freeze assets of Iran's central bank, EU foreign ministers agreed to phase in the oil embargo, allowing countries with existing contracts until July 1 to end those deals.

A senior member of Iran's parliament said Iran would close the entry point to the Gulf if new sanctions block its oil exports, reiterating previous threats. The comments helped boost crude prices.

A day earlier, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Gulf without incident.

"In spite of the delay to full implementation, prices have moved higher," said Christopher Bellew, a trader at Jefferies Bache. "It may never be fully implemented. Heaven knows what will happen between now and the first of July."

The dollar index weakened, supportive to dollar-denominated oil prices, and the euro traded at a near three-week high against the greenback.

The dollar fell to a near five-week low against the Swiss franc and traders cited caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that starts Tuesday.

Continued monetary easing or additional Fed actions to stimulate economic growth could further weaken the dollar and increase liquidity in oil markets.

Brent March crude rose 72 cents to settle at $110.58 a barrel, having reached $111.36 intraday but unable to threaten front-month Brent's 200-day moving average of $112.19.

U.S. March crude rose $1.25 to settle at $99.58 a barrel, ending a string three-straight lower closes and closing above the front-month 50-day moving average of $99.13 and having reached $100.24 intraday.

Total crude oil trading volumes were light. Brent volume was 26 percent below its 30-day average and U.S. crude turnover was 27 percent below its 30-day average.

While the EU moved to ramp up pressure on Iran by phasing out oil imports, India wants to take as much Iranian oil as it can because terms are "favorable," Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said.

Reddy's comments came after talks between the two sides last week on payment options for $12 billion of crude a year.

Russia expressed "regret and alarm" over the EU oil ban, saying Tehran will not make concessions about its nuclear program because of increased pressure from the West.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised Moscow's opposition to Western sanctions, however, he said Russia hopes international talks on the issue can resume soon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the EU decision, but said it was unclear if the move could thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The United States applauded the EU decision and said the U.S., along with its international partners, was committed to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

EURO ZONE DEBT PROBLEMS

The continued euro zone debt problems and their threat to economic growth helped limit oil price gains, brokers and analysts said.

Germany and France pressed for a rapid deal between Greece and its private creditors that returns its soaring debt to sustainable levels and said they remained committed to a new bailout that is needed by March to avert a disastrous default.

Euro zone finance ministers were expected to decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout for Athens.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Manash Goswami in Singapore and Claire Milhench, Ikuko Kurahone and Yeganeh Torbati in London; Editing by Dale Hudson, Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)