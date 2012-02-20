A vehicle is seen passing through a Statoil petrol station during the evening in the centre of Warsaw February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude oil briefly hitting an eight-month high above $121 a barrel, as Iran said it was halting oil exports to British and French companies ahead of a European Union embargo.

Monetary policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout also buoyed prices.

Brent crude was up 87 cents at $120.45 a barrel by 1603 GMT, having hit a session high of $121.15 earlier, its highest since June last year.

In euro terms, Brent crude is nearing the record hit in summer 2008, according to Reuters data.

U.S. crude reached $105.44 a barrel, up $2.20 and its highest since May last year. By 1603 GMT, the U.S. crude contract was up $1.91 at $105.15. Volume was moderate due to a public holiday in the United States.

Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer, ordered a halt to its oil sales to British and French firms on Sunday in retaliation against tightening EU sanctions as ties with the West remained strained over its disputed nuclear programme.

But the announcement came after European oil buyers had already made big cuts in purchases from Iran months ahead of the sanctions. Britain has imported almost no oil from Iran over the last year, EU data show.

"Banning the tiny quantities of exports to the UK and France involves very little risk for Iran - indeed quite the opposite, it catches the headlines and leads to a higher global oil price, which is something Iran is very keen to encourage," said Caroline Bain, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Fears of supply disruption in Iran and upbeat economic data from the world's largest oil user, the United States, have pushed oil prices up over the past month.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N) raised its 2012 price forecast for Brent crude by $6 to $118 a barrel on supply risks and rising economic growth. It also raised its forecast for 2013 to $125 a barrel, up from $121.

Political issues in Iran, Syria, Sudan/South Sudan, Nigeria and elsewhere are creating increased demand for crude stocks, analysts led by Lawrence Eagles said in a February 19 note.

Speculators sharply raised their net long positions in the week to February 14, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

CHINA, GREECE

Investors' appetite for riskier assets rose after China's central bank on Saturday cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), boosting lending capacity by more than $50 billion and supporting the demand outlook for commodities from the world's second-largest economy.

Expectations Greece will secure a debt bailout this week also supported oil prices.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second rescue package for Greece at a meeting on Monday, a move to put the country on a more stable financial footing and keep it inside the single currency region.

March U.S. gasoline futures rose to slightly above $3 a gallon on Monday after a fire idled BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.

Market analysts expect the outage to lift gasoline prices on the U.S. West Coast in the coming weeks.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane Baird)