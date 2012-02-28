SINGAPORE Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124 on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide.

Broader financial markets consolidated after sliding on fears that the rise in oil to near 10-month highs last week would further strain the economies of Europe, already struggling with a debt crisis. Brent has risen more than 11 percent this month, the highest since May 2009.

Front-month Brent fell 49 cents to $123.68 a barrel by 0542 GMT, after settling more than $1 lower. U.S. crude slipped 35 cents to $108.21 a barrel, also ending more than $1 lower and snapping seven straight days of gains.

"People were worried about the quick move in prices - they just sped up too fast," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.

"We may see some more correction and participants repositioning themselves before prices start to rise again."

Brent may slip to $120 a barrel, while U.S. crude may fall to $105 before finding support, Emori said. Oil may rise after that as tensions with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme continue to escalate, he said.

The surge in prices, an increase of more than three percent in January for Brent in addition to the 11 percent this month, has already prompted the International Monetary Fund to flag oil as a rising threat to the global economy.

"There has been no change. In fact, the fundamentals are getting much more tighter," said Emori.

Brent will average $110.3 a barrel this year, according to a fresh Reuters monthly oil poll, up from January's estimate of $107.30 due to fears of a loss of Iranian supplies.

SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Apart from a threat to Iranian supplies, oil markets are coping with a disruption in shipments from other smaller producers such as South Sudan and Syria.

More than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply is estimated to be offline - 1.1 percent of daily world demand - including Libyan output yet to return after the virtual shutdown of its oil sector during the 2011 civil war.

"There are more upside risks than downside risks to oil prices because of supply concerns," said Victor Shum, senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz. "Supply side risks are not just limited to Iran, but also other countries such as South Sudan and Syria."

Yet, investors are concerned about demand as the euro zone economy is in danger of tipping into recession. Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', becoming the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade.

Greece is proceeding with scheduled steps to restructure its huge debts, setting a March 8 deadline for private holders of its bonds to participate in an unprecedented bond swap.

Crude is also under pressure from expectations that stockpiles at the world's biggest oil consumer, the United States, rose for a second straight week due to higher imports.

Analysts called for a build of 1.4 million barrels in crude stocks for the week of February 24, with five out of six analysts polled predicting a build, according to a Reuters poll.

China's official purchasing managers' index, which measures activities in the vast manufacturing sector, would be the next key indicator of oil demand growth.

The index may have edged up to 50.7 in February, according to a Reuters poll, marking an expansion for the third straight month and the highest since September.

Brent is expected to revisit the February 24 high of $125.55 per barrel, as it could have completed a correction from this level, while U.S. oil may drop more to $106.26 per barrel, as the retracement from the February 24 high of $109.95 has not completed, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

