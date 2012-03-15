A general view of the Hellenic Petroleum refineries is seen at Aspropyrgos town, west of Athens, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis (GREECE - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY BUSINESS)

NEW YORK Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel on Thursday after Reuters quoted two UK sources as saying Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing strategic oil reserves later this year.

Brent oil fell more than $3 a barrel following the report, later paring losses to $1.72 a barrel and trading at $123.25 by 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT). U.S. crude reversed earlier gains and fell more than 56 cents a barrel.

A formal request from the United States to the UK to join forces in a release of oil from government-controlled reserves is expected "shortly", one source said. It was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday in Washington between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron.

The timing and volume of any releases have not been agreed upon, but a detailed plan is expected by the summer, the British sources said. Oil prices recouped some of their losses as traders awaited more details on the plans.

"It all depends on how much they are going to release," said oil analyst Chris Dillman at Tradition Energy in Connecticut.

An Obama administration official confirmed there have been talks surrounding energy issues between the United States and Britain, but said the White House plans to continue monitoring the oil market and has not struck any deals on Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) use.

A release of emergency stockpiles would be the latest effort to prevent high fuel prices derailing economic growth in a U.S. election year. They could also help to combat any oil price spikes due to supply disruptions from Iran.

The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is bouncing back from a prolonged slowdown, but fuel prices at record-high seasonal levels threaten to derail the recovery and draw the ire of U.S. motorists.

(Additional reporting by Drzen Jorgic in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)