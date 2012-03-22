LONDON Brent crude oil dropped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent global energy demand.

Brent crude fell $1.08 to $123.12 a barrel by 0938 GMT, after settling 8 cents up at $124.20 a barrel on Wednesday.

It was down around 2.1 for the week, on track for its biggest fall in 10 weeks.

U.S. crude was down $1.46 at $105.81. The benchmark rose $1.20 to settle at $107.27 on Wednesday.

Chinese factory activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) showed.

"There's a bit of a China backlash at the moment, and we should expect more turbulence as people assess whether China is heading for a hard or a soft landing," said Filip Petersson, commodity strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"There's a far greater chance of a soft landing but there will be more doubts from time to time, and sentiment has turned quite rapidly bearish today in Europe."

The euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity that even the most pessimistic economists failed to predict, business surveys showed.

Sagging demand in Europe has hit refiners hard as margins for processing crude have slumped, leading to the collapse of Swiss-based independent refinery group Petroplus.

IRAN RISK

Investors continue to weigh up the possibility of supply disruptions from Iran, which is putting a hefty premium on the price of crude.

The market is balancing Saudi assurances that it would make up for any supply shortfalls against the potential risk of the loss of oil from Iran, amid tighter Western sanctions on Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.

South Korea would support a release by industrialised countries of oil from strategic reserves to help stem high prices, but has yet to receive a request from the International Energy Agency or its members to do so, a government source said.

Worries that the standoff between the West and Iran, over Tehran's nuclear programme could hit supplies, have lifted Brent prices by around 15 percent this year.

Concerns over falling supply have also helped keep prices elevated despite demand which is seen as weak.

Data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude stocks fell 1.16 million barrels to 346.29 million in the week to March 16. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 2.4 million barrel build.

(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by David Holmes)