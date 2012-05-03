A driver waits to pay while getting petrol for his vehicle at a gas station in Taipei April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

NEW YORK Crude oil futures tumbled 2 percent o n T hursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth encouraged investors to book profits on prices that had hit near the top of the current range, and as markets awaited a key U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The U.S. jobs market likely rebounded in April with hirings forecast to have increased, but optimism about that outlook was dented after data showed a slower-than-expected expansion in the vast service sector and retail sales fell.

Adding to bearish sentiment, an OPEC official said the producers' group was working hard to bring down oil prices to prevent demand from sliding and that total OPEC output was far in excess of its official target.

"Crude prices hit the top of their trading range recently and so people are selling and are also being cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs data on Friday," said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis, Missouri.

The closely watched U.S. services sector index from the Institute for Supply Management fell in April to 53.5, from 56 the month before, missing analyst expectations for a reading of 55.5. That, along with other recent data, suggested the economy was losing steam.

More than half of U.S. retailers missed monthly same-store sales expectations for April, according to Reuters data.

Both sets of data offset an early report that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week.

Worries about the euro zone also grew after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, while its president cautioned that the outlook for the region was subject to downside risks.

Unemployment in the euro zone is at a record 15-year high, according to the EU's statistics office.

By 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT) , ICE Brent crude for June delivery traded down $1.87 at $116.33 a barrel, after earlier breaking below its 100-day moving average of $117.34. A week ago, it hit a high of $120.17, highest since mid-April.

U.S. June crude was down $2.42 at $102.80, after dropping to a session low of $102.65. It hit $106.43, a five-week high, on Tuesday

Trading volumes in both markets were above 400,000 contracts, about 15 percent below their 30-day averages, according to Reuters data.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Jessica Donati in London; Editing by David Gregorio)