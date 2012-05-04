NEW YORK Oil plunged more than 3 percent o n Friday to three-month lows, sending Brent crude on track for the biggest three-day loss since August while U.S. oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since February.

Crude crashed through key support levels, after U.S. payroll data missed expectations and added to worries about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.

Markets have been balancing a string of supply disruptions and the potential loss of large volumes of Iranian exports due to Western sanctions against the impact of economic problems on demand this year.

Prices for international benchmark Brent have tumbled $15 from their 2012 high of $128.40 a barrel, struck on March 1.

"The report disappointed the market as employment increased by only 115,000 jobs," Addison Armstrong, a senior director at Tradition Energy, said in a research note.

"Oil markets were already under severe downward pressure overnight as global equities swooned (except Japan) on fears that macro conditions are beginning to deteriorate at a faster pace."

Brent crude oil futures tumbled $4.02 to $112.06 a barrel by 10:57 a.m. (1457 GMT), sending the contract through the 200-day moving average to lows not seen since early February. Prices have lost more than 6 percent over the past three sessions.

U.S. crude dropped more than 4 percent, off $4.43 at $98.11 a barrel, breaking below $100 for the first time since February.

(Reporting by Matthew Robinson, Robert Gibbons, Erwin Seba, Joshua Schneyer, Jonathan Leff and Ed McAllister in New York; Zaida Espana in London; and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)