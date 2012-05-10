An employee fills a motorcycle tank as another motorcyclist waits to buy petrol at a gas station in Hefei, Anhui province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

LONDON Oil fell to around $113 per barrel on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data highlighted concerns over energy demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

Downbeat comments by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also weighed on the market. The group's monthly report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market requirements.

Brent crude oil futures for June lost 10 cents to $113.10 a barrel by 1106 GMT after settling at $113.20 on Wednesday, up 47 cents. U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $96.41 per barrel.

Brent has fallen sharply from highs of around $126 per barrel in April due to worries about political turmoil in Europe and a growing conviction that the market is well supplied.

Analysts remained downbeat about prospects for oil, although a five-day negative run ended on Wednesday.

"Brent seems to be bottoming out," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank. "But I do not expect to see much of a rebound in the coming days due to physical oversupply and a weak euro zone."

China's exports and imports in April grew at a far slower rate than forecast, government data showed.

Its trade performance last month was also surprisingly weak, and analysts said the government would need to loosen monetary policy to spur expansion or risk missing annual growth targets.

Speculators closing their positions have added downward pressure on front month futures as well as helped widen the WTI-Brent spread.

"There has been a sharp drop as speculative positions close. Crude has entered a macro corrective period, and speculators entered this period with far greater long exposure than other assets such as copper," said Guy Wolf, macro strategist at Marex Spectron.

The price difference between the Brent and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crudes has risen to its highest level since April 16, the day of the announcement that the reversal of the Seaway Pipeline had been moved forward to the middle of May.

Seaway will carry 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude contract, to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The first crude is scheduled to go into the pipeline next week.

Traders said the spread was widening despite Seaway's imminent reversal as crude stocks have continued to build around the Cushing storage hub, hitting a record high.

EURO ZONE, SUPPLY WEIGHS

Oil prices plunged this week on worries that leadership changes in France and Greece could threaten austerity plans seen as key to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

Fresh concerns over the health of Spanish banks have added to Europe's woes, but Greece appeared to have averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed on Wednesday to a scheduled 5.2 billion euro payment.

Signs of rising supplies globally also weighed on oil prices.

OPEC quoted secondary sources in its monthly market report saying that it pumped 1.62 million bpd above its supply target and demand for its own oil in April.

Supply from producers outside OPEC is also on the rise, according to the report, with non-OPEC supply growth seen at 640,000 bpd this year, up 50,000 bpd on the previous forecast, the oil producer cartel said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported total U.S. crude stocks had risen for a seventh straight week to stand at the highest level since August 1990.

Inventories rose 3.65 million barrels last week, the EIA said, but the rise was tempered by falling refined fuel stocks in the world's top oil consumer.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday oil markets would remain well supplied even after fresh international sanctions against Iran take effect as global crude oversupply is already as much as 1.5 million barrels per day.

Higher production from Saudi Arabia has partly filled a supply gap caused by lower imports from sanctions-hit Iran.

(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore and David Sheppard in London, Editing by Jane Baird)