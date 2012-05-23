Petrol pump nozzles are pictured at a petrol station in Frankfurt, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

NEW YORK Crude oil futures fell to multi-month lows on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog eased supply disruption fears, and as rising U.S. crude stockpiles reflected weak demand.

Worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone drove the euro to a 21-month low against the dollar and damped investor interest in equities, while piling pressure on oil prices.

Adding to oil investors' concerns, the World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer after the U.S., following a recent spate of weak data which implied moderating growth.

In London, ICE Brent for July delivery fell $2.91 to a session low of $105.50 a barrel, the lowest since December 20. At 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), it was at $105.70, down $2.71.

U.S. July crude dropped $2.30 to a session low of $89.55, its lowest since November 1. It later traded down $2.10 at $89.75.

U.S. crude stockpiles, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, logged the biggest nine-week increase on record, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

World powers and Iran held unusually detailed talks on Wednesday about how it could show its nuclear work isn't a disguised quest for atom bombs.

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said it expects to sign a deal with Iran soon to allow investigations of the nation's nuclear program, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.

The so-called P5+1 powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - aim to test Iran's readiness to curb its disputed uranium enrichment programs, under pressure of harsher sanctions.

"The Iranians seem to be softening their position and that could lead to an easing of sanctions," said Christopher Bellew at Jefferies Bache.

"If that were to happen, oil might fall below $100 while Saudi Arabia decides whether to cut production."

