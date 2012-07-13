NEW YORK Oil prices rose 1 percent on Friday as China reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy.

Brent and U.S. crude futures headed for weekly gains and Brent pushed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since April.

Relief over China's second-quarter growth helped boost U.S. stock indexes more than 1 percent and also supported European stocks, while the euro seesawed against the dollar and the dollar index was also choppy.

The European Union's embargo on Iranian oil, uncertainty about the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program and the effect of Norway's recent strike and other North Sea supply interruptions also lent support to crude, especially Brent, its front-month strength and its premium to U.S. crude.

"The headline GDP print of 7.6 percent was far from jaw-dropping stuff," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets, in a report. "However, it was a case of small mercies for the market, with risk assets able to claw back some ground."

Brent August crude rose $1.10 to $102.17 a barrel by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), moving above its 50-day moving average of $101.65 a barrel and reaching $102.58.

Brent was headed for a weekly gain of more than 4 percent, with the front-month August contract expiring on Monday.

U.S. crude was up 80 cents at $86.88 a barrel, having reached $87.33, within sight of the front-month 50-day moving average of $87.50 and on pace to end up 3 percent for the week.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude widened back above $15 a barrel and the premium of front-month Brent over September Brent rose to more than $1 intraday.

"Brent's strength in the front-month is supported by the embargo on Iran and the uncertainty about the talks on its nuclear program, along with the effect of the Norway strike and whether or not OPEC starts to seriously consider cutting production," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

