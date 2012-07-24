Motorists pumps fuel into his vehicle in the commercial capital Blantyre in this picture taken March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara/Files

NEW YORK Oil edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday as signs of an improving manufacturing sector in China provided lift, while weak euro-zone data limited gains.

China's manufacturing output in July grew at its fastest pace in nine months, putting the HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) up at 49.5 in July, close to the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction.

The rise to its highest since February, while indicating an improving sector, left the level below fifty and kept in play the possibility of more government actions to bolster economic momentum in the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Hemming in crude futures gains, the euro zone's private sector shrank for a sixth month in July as manufacturing wilted and Germany's private sector shrank for the third straight month, according to business surveys.

The weak data followed Moody's Investors Service move on Monday to change its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable, citing an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone.

"(Oil prices) are finding support from the preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector in China ... pointing to growing economic activity in the second-largest oil consumer country," said a Commerzbank research note.

"The preliminary purchasing managers' indices from the eurozone, on the other hand, remain persistently at recession level and are thus likely to counter any stronger price recovery."

Brent September crude rose 30 cents to $103.56 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), having swung from $102.53 to $104.49, inside Monday's trading range.

U.S. September crude was up 47 cents at $88.61 a barrel, having traded from $87.43 to $88.97, registering a slightly weaker intraday low than was posted on Tuesday.

Brent fell more than 3 percent and U.S. crude slumped 4 percent on Monday on more indications Spain may need more help keeping its banks afloat.

Spain on Tuesday paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since the euro's birth, another sign of a growing belief that the country will need a full sovereign bailout.

