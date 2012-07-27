An attendant tops up petrol for a vehicle at a gas station in Taipei March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

NEW YORK Oil rose a fourth day on Friday in choppy trading as hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve were bolstered by data showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as expected.

Dollar-denominated crude futures received additional support from the euro's strength after French leader Francois Hollande and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, said after a phone call they are determined to do all they can to safeguard the single currency.

The French and German comments followed Thursday's stock market and oil move higher after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve the euro.

Sputtering U.S. growth has encouraged some economists and market participants to expect that the Federal Reserve will act to provide more economic stimulus, a move that would probably weaken the dollar.

"Financial markets see a benign mix of gently rising risk appetite as worries over an imminent euro zone disaster ease and prospects for another U.S. stimulus increase," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Brent September crude rose 86 cents to $106.12 a barrel by 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), having swung from $105.02 to $106.50.

U.S. September crude was up 56 cents at $89.95 a barrel, having traded from $89.13 to $90.23.

This week's string of advances still left Brent and U.S. front-month prices on pace to post weekly losses.

Oil prices held on to gains on Friday after the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan final reading showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in July to its lowest level of the year.

U.S. economic growth slowed as expected in the second quarter, expanding at an annual rate of 1.5 percent, leaving open the door for the Federal Reserve to decide additional stimulus is needed.

(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in New York and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)