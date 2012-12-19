A driver waits to pay while getting petrol for his vehicle at a gas station in Taipei April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin/Files

LONDON Brent oil rose above $109 a barrel on Wednesday on expectations that a budget crisis in the United States will be resolved, which would save the world's top oil consumer from slipping into recession.

World shares rose to 17-month highs, and the euro gained on growing investor confidence that a U.S. pact on spending and taxes will be reached before a year-end deadline.

Brent crude was up 33 cents to $109.17 a barrel at 0923 GMT, while U.S. oil gained 8 cents to $88.01.

"There's some optimism about the outlook in the United States and the dollar's a bit weaker, which is why we're trading higher despite warmer weather in Europe and a perception that supply is strong," Christopher Bellew, A broker at Jefferies Bache, said.

Along with other demand-sensitive assets, oil is being supported by a perception that once the U.S. fiscal crisis is resolved, massive monetary stimulus by the world's top central banks will lead to an expansion in economic growth for 2013.

Political manoeuvring intensified over an agreement to keep the U.S. economy from tumbling off the "fiscal cliff" next year as Republicans tried to wring more tax-rate concessions out of the White House on Tuesday.

"The divide between the two parties ... now appears to be just a hop, skip and jump away from a resolution being reached if recent market trajectory is anything to go by," Tim Waterer, a senior trader at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.

Signs that the European economy may be performing better than feared also lifted markets. Germany's Ifo economic research institute found that the business climate index rose to 102.4, higher than the forecast of 102.0.

SIMMERING TENSION

Simmering tension in the Middle East is also keeping oil prices elevated.

Iran said it would not stop its nuclear programme in response to external demands ahead of planned new talks with world powers. Israel has threatened air strikes on Iran if its nuclear work is not curbed through diplomacy or sanctions, raising the spectre of a Middle East war damaging to the global economy.

Oil may get additional support if U.S. inventory data turns out to be close to figures from an industry group, which showed a sharp drawdown.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected in the week to December 14 as imports dropped and that refined product stocks were mixed as processing rates rose.

Crude stocks fell by 4.1 million barrels, against a forecast 1.1 million barrel drawdown in a Reuters poll. Investors are now awaiting inventory data due later in the day from the Energy Information Administration.

(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird)